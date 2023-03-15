Global Meat Industry Size 2023, Business Statistics, Top Companies Overview, Trends Analysis, Forecast Till 2028
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Meat Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” the global meat market size reached US$ 1.4 Trillion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1.6 Trillion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 2.3% during 2023-2028. Meat is a type of food that is generally obtained from the tissue of animals. It mainly consists of muscle tissue and is a primary source of protein. It is widely used in the preparation of numerous dishes and is usually sourced from rabbits, chickens, cows, sheep, pigs, goats, lamb, duck, and deer. It consists of muscle tissue, connective tissues, bones, and fats and is available in both fresh and processed forms. It is also a great source of essential minerals, proteins, fats, vitamins, bioactive compounds, amino acids, carbohydrates, and fatty acids and is also tender and rich in flavor. Its consumption can help to strengthen bones and muscles, boost metabolism, support brain function, improve heart health, and regulate blood sugar levels.
The growing health consciousness among the masses majorly drives the global market. This can be supported by the growing prevalence of lifestyle diseases among individuals and changing dietary habits encouraging consumers to adopt food items that are lower in fat and calories, but higher in protein. With the inflating disposable income levels of consumers, there has been a considerable rise in the preference for higher quality and more expensive cuts of meat, this is driving demand globally. Moreover, the escalating demand for specialty meats, such as bison, elk, and venison, encourages meat producers to capitalize on this trend, which is contributing to the market.
Industry Growth:
In addition, the rising utilization of meat in the food and beverage industry is impacting the market favorably. With the proliferation of authentic and multi-cuisine restaurants and food joints that serves meat-based hotdogs, fillets, steak stews, burgers, and sausages, is favoring the market. Apart from this, the growing popularity of plant-based meat among the vegetarian population is a major driving factor. Furthermore, the deployment of robotics and automation technologies in meat processing units are creating a positive market outlook. Some of the other factors driving the growth of the market include the advent of home delivery models and the growing popularity of western cuisines.
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
• BRF S.A.
• Cargill Incorporated
• Clemens Food Group
• Conagra Brands Inc.
• Hormel Foods Corporation
• JBS S.A.
• Minerva Foods SA
• NH Foods Ltd.
• Sysco Corporation
• Tyson Foods Inc
• Vion Food Group
• WH Group Limited
Breakup by Type:
• Raw
• Processed
Breakup by Product:
• Chicken
• Beef
• Pork
• Mutton
• Others
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
• Departmental Stores
• Specialty Stores
• Online Stores
• Others
Breakup by Region:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key Highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance
• Market Outlook
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Value Chain
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
