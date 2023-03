Tire Market Share, Size, Outlook, Demand, Industry Overview, Opportunity, Latest Insights and Forecast 2023-2028

The report has segmented the tire market on the basis of design, end-use, vehicle type, distribution channel, season and region.

ST. BROOKLYN, NY, USA, March 15, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled โ€œ๐“๐ข๐ซ๐ž ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ: ๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ฌ, ๐’๐ก๐š๐ซ๐ž, ๐’๐ข๐ณ๐ž, ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก, ๐Ž๐ฉ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐ฒ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ ๐จ๐ซ๐ž๐œ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ‘-๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ–,โ€ The global tire market size reached 2,321.3 Million Units in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach 2,741.2 Million Units by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 2.88% during 2023-2028.A tire is a round-shaped ring made of rubber, steel, and other materials, designed to fit around a wheel and provide the vehicle with a secure and cushioned grip on the road. It is essential for maintaining contact between the vehicle and the road and providing the vehicle with traction and stability. The tread pattern, composition, and air pressure of the tire are critical in ensuring a smooth and safe ride. Tires can improve energy efficiency, reduce emissions, and endure various terrains, weather conditions, and loads.๐ƒ๐จ๐ฐ๐ง๐ฅ๐จ๐š๐ ๐Ÿ๐ซ๐ž๐ž ๐ฌ๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐›๐ซ๐จ๐œ๐ก๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž: https://www.imarcgroup.com/tyre-manufacturing-plant/requestsample Tire Market Trends:The expanding automotive industry, supported by rising disposable incomes and improving standards of living, is facilitating the demand for tires. Furthermore, governments around the world are investing in infrastructure development, which is creating a demand for construction and mining equipment that requires heavy-duty tires. Apart from this, the market is witnessing an increasing demand for tires with advanced features, such as run-flat and self-sealing capabilities, which are designed to improve the safety and performance of vehicles. Moreover, due to growing environmental concerns, governments and consumers are becoming aware of the environmental impact of tires, which has created a demand for tires made with sustainable materials. Competitive Landscape With Key Players:The competitive landscape of the tire market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.Some of these key players include:โ€ข The Michelin Groupโ€ข Bridgestone Corporationโ€ข Continental AGโ€ข The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Companyโ€ข Sumitomo Corporationโ€ข Pirelli Tyre S.p.Aโ€ข Yokohama Tire Corporationโ€ข Hankook Tire and Technology Co., Ltd.โ€ข Toyo Engineering Corporationโ€ข Kumho Tyre (Australia) Pty LtdKey Market Segmentation:The report has segmented the market into the following categories:Breakup by Design:โ€ข Radialโ€ข BiasBreakup by End-Use:โ€ข OEM Marketโ€ข Replacement MarketBreakup by Vehicle Type:โ€ข Passenger Carsโ€ข Light Commercial Vehiclesโ€ข Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehiclesโ€ข Two Wheelersโ€ข Three Wheelersโ€ข Off-The-Road (OTR)Breakup by Distribution Channel:โ€ข Offlineโ€ข OnlineBreakup by Season:โ€ข All Season Tiresโ€ข Winter Tiresโ€ข Summer TiresBreakup by Region:โ€ข Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)โ€ข North America (United States, Canada)โ€ข Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)โ€ข Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Peru, Others)โ€ข Middle East and Africa ( Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, United Arab Emirates, Others) 