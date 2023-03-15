Tire Market Share, Size, Outlook, Demand, Industry Overview, Opportunity, Latest Insights and Forecast 2023-2028
The report has segmented the tire market on the basis of design, end-use, vehicle type, distribution channel, season and region.ST. BROOKLYN, NY, USA, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “𝐓𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖,” The global tire market size reached 2,321.3 Million Units in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach 2,741.2 Million Units by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 2.88% during 2023-2028.
A tire is a round-shaped ring made of rubber, steel, and other materials, designed to fit around a wheel and provide the vehicle with a secure and cushioned grip on the road. It is essential for maintaining contact between the vehicle and the road and providing the vehicle with traction and stability. The tread pattern, composition, and air pressure of the tire are critical in ensuring a smooth and safe ride. Tires can improve energy efficiency, reduce emissions, and endure various terrains, weather conditions, and loads.
Tire Market Trends:
The expanding automotive industry, supported by rising disposable incomes and improving standards of living, is facilitating the demand for tires. Furthermore, governments around the world are investing in infrastructure development, which is creating a demand for construction and mining equipment that requires heavy-duty tires. Apart from this, the market is witnessing an increasing demand for tires with advanced features, such as run-flat and self-sealing capabilities, which are designed to improve the safety and performance of vehicles. Moreover, due to growing environmental concerns, governments and consumers are becoming aware of the environmental impact of tires, which has created a demand for tires made with sustainable materials. Another factor driving the market growth includes the rise of e-commerce platforms and online marketplaces.
Tire Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the tire market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
• The Michelin Group
• Bridgestone Corporation
• Continental AG
• The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company
• Sumitomo Corporation
• Pirelli Tyre S.p.A
• Yokohama Tire Corporation
• Hankook Tire and Technology Co., Ltd.
• Toyo Engineering Corporation
• Kumho Tyre (Australia) Pty Ltd
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the market into the following categories:
Breakup by Design:
• Radial
• Bias
Breakup by End-Use:
• OEM Market
• Replacement Market
Breakup by Vehicle Type:
• Passenger Cars
• Light Commercial Vehicles
• Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles
• Two Wheelers
• Three Wheelers
• Off-The-Road (OTR)
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
• Offline
• Online
Breakup by Season:
• All Season Tires
• Winter Tires
• Summer Tires
Breakup by Region:
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Peru, Others)
• Middle East and Africa ( Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, United Arab Emirates, Others)
This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists and all those who are planning to foray into the market in any form.
Key Highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2017-2022)
• Market Outlook (2023-2028)
• Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• Impact of COVID-19
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
