Home Decor Market Industry Trends, Size, Statistics, Segments, Consumer Insights and Analysis by 2027

IMARC Group estimates the home decor market to exceed US$ 898.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8%.

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled โ€œ๐‡๐จ๐ฆ๐ž ๐ƒรฉ๐œ๐จ๐ซ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ: ๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐"๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ฌ, ๐'๐ก๐š๐ซ๐ž, ๐'๐ข๐ณ๐ž, ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก, ๐Ž๐ฉ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐ฒ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ ๐จ๐ซ๐ž๐œ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ-๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ•โ€, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the market. the report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐'๐ข๐ณ๐ž ๐š๐ง๐ ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก ๐ ๐จ๐ซ๐ž๐œ๐š๐ฌ๐ญThe global home decor market size reached a value of US$ 682 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 898.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% during 2022-2027.๐‡๐จ๐ฆ๐ž ๐ƒรฉ๐œ๐จ๐ซ ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐ƒ๐ž๐Ÿ๐ข๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐š๐ง๐ ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌHome decor refers to the art of designing and decorating living spaces to create a comfortable and aesthetically pleasing environment. It includes selecting colors, furniture, lighting, artwork, and other accessories to enhance the overall look and feel of a home. Home decor can be simple or elaborate, depending on personal preferences and budget. Individuals often prefer updating their home decor regularly to keep up with the latest trends and express their creativity. Some of the popular home decor styles include modern, minimalist, rustic, and traditional. A well-decorated home can make a significant impact on the overall mood and atmosphere of a living space regardless of the style chosen.๐‡๐จ๐ฆ๐ž ๐ƒรฉ๐œ๐จ๐ซ ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐"๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ฌ:The increasing inclination toward home renovation and interior design represents a key factor driving the home decor industry growth across the globe. This is primarily attributed to the rise in disposable income and changing lifestyle patterns. In line with this, the increasing urbanization and smaller living spaces, along with the rising demand for space-saving and multifunctional home dรฉcor products are contributing to the growth of the market. Apart from this, the rising popularity of sustainable and eco-friendly options is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Other factors, such as the easy availability of online platforms for decoration shopping and technological innovations in home dรฉcor materials, are contributing to the market.๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ž๐ญ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ ๐–๐ข๐ญ๐ก ๐"๐จ๐ฉ ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐ข๐ž๐ฌ:The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key playersโ€ข Ashley Furniture Industries Inc.โ€ข Duresta Upholstery Ltd.โ€ข Forbo Holding AGโ€ข Herman Miller Inc.โ€ข Inter IKEA Systems B.V.โ€ข Kimball International Inc.โ€ข Koninklijke Philips N.V.โ€ข Mannington Mills Inc.โ€ข Mohawk Industries Inc.โ€ข Hanssem Co., Ltd.โ€ข Siemens AGโ€ข Springs Window Fashions LLCโ€ข Suofeiya Home Collection Co. Ltd.โ€ข Samson Holding Ltdโ€ข Shaw Industries Group Inc. (Berkshire Hathaway Inc.)โ€ข Sophia Home๐‡๐จ๐ฆ๐ž ๐ƒ๐ž๐œ๐จ๐ซ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐'๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง:The report has categorized the market based on product type and distribution channel.Breakup by Product Type:โ€ข Home Furnitureโ€ข Home Textilesโ€ข Flooringโ€ข Wall Decorโ€ข Lightingโ€ข OthersBreakup by Distribution Channel:โ€ข Supermarkets and Hypermarketsโ€ข Home Decor Storesโ€ข Gift Shopsโ€ข Direct to Consumerโ€ข Online Storesโ€ข OthersBreakup by Region:โ€ข North Americaโ€ข Europeโ€ข Asia Pacificโ€ข Middle East and Africaโ€ข Latin America 