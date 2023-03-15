Home Decor Market Industry Trends, Size, Statistics, Segments, Consumer Insights and Analysis by 2027
IMARC Group estimates the home decor market to exceed US$ 898.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8%.BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “𝐇𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐃é𝐜𝐨𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the market. the report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.
𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭
The global home decor market size reached a value of US$ 682 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 898.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% during 2022-2027.
𝐇𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐃é𝐜𝐨𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
Home decor refers to the art of designing and decorating living spaces to create a comfortable and aesthetically pleasing environment. It includes selecting colors, furniture, lighting, artwork, and other accessories to enhance the overall look and feel of a home. Home decor can be simple or elaborate, depending on personal preferences and budget. Individuals often prefer updating their home decor regularly to keep up with the latest trends and express their creativity. Some of the popular home decor styles include modern, minimalist, rustic, and traditional. A well-decorated home can make a significant impact on the overall mood and atmosphere of a living space regardless of the style chosen.
𝐇𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐃é𝐜𝐨𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:
The increasing inclination toward home renovation and interior design represents a key factor driving the home decor industry growth across the globe. This is primarily attributed to the rise in disposable income and changing lifestyle patterns. In line with this, the increasing urbanization and smaller living spaces, along with the rising demand for space-saving and multifunctional home décor products are contributing to the growth of the market. Apart from this, the rising popularity of sustainable and eco-friendly options is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Other factors, such as the easy availability of online platforms for decoration shopping and technological innovations in home décor materials, are contributing to the market.
𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players
• Ashley Furniture Industries Inc.
• Duresta Upholstery Ltd.
• Forbo Holding AG
• Herman Miller Inc.
• Inter IKEA Systems B.V.
• Kimball International Inc.
• Koninklijke Philips N.V.
• Mannington Mills Inc.
• Mohawk Industries Inc.
• Hanssem Co., Ltd.
• Siemens AG
• Springs Window Fashions LLC
• Suofeiya Home Collection Co. Ltd.
• Samson Holding Ltd
• Shaw Industries Group Inc. (Berkshire Hathaway Inc.)
• Sophia Home
𝐇𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:
The report has categorized the market based on product type and distribution channel.
Breakup by Product Type:
• Home Furniture
• Home Textiles
• Flooring
• Wall Decor
• Lighting
• Others
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
• Home Decor Stores
• Gift Shops
• Direct to Consumer
• Online Stores
• Others
Breakup by Region:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East and Africa
• Latin America
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:
• Market Performance (2016-2021)
• Market Outlook (2022-2027)
• Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
