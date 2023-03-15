Jute Bags Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, Demand and Forecast 2023-2028
EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group has recently released a new research study titled “Jute Bag Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends, and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios. The report provides a comprehensive analysis for setting up a jute bag manufacturing plant.
Jute bags are made of natural vegetable fiber prepared from the stem and outer skin of a jute plant. They are used as an alternative to plastics on account of their high durability, strength, lightweight, and reusable properties. As they are sturdy, affordable, and can carrying heavy weight, jute bags are widely employed for residential and commercial purposes across the globe.
What are the growth prospects of the jute bags industry?
The global jute bags market size reached US$ 2.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 4.2 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.67% during 2023-2028.
Jute Bags Market Trends:
The rising awareness about the harmful effects of plastic bags on the environment represents one of the key factors catalyzing the demand for eco-friendly and biodegradable carry bags. In addition, leading market players are introducing multi-purpose jute bags in various sizes, textures, and colors that can be utilized as school backpacks and shopping carry bags. They are also focusing on blending jute with other synthetic fibers to obtain an aesthetically appealing finish and improve strength, rigidity, and initial modulus. Besides this, the easy availability of jute bags on various e-commerce websites and the rising inclination of people toward customized bag options are strengthening the market growth. Furthermore, the implementation of stringent regulations to ban the use of single-use plastic bags to promote a healthy and pollution-free eco-system is offering lucrative growth opportunities to key market players.
Competitive Landscape:
Profiles of the leading players operating in the industry. Some of jute bags manufacturers are :-
Aarbur Exports Pvt. Ltd,
Shree Jee Global Pvt Ltd.,
Emjay Group LLC,
Hitachi KK Manufacturing Company Pvt Ltd,
Ashoka Exports Pvt Ltd,
Gloster Limited.
Download a free sample report to get a detailed overview of the report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/prefeasibility-report-jute-bag-manufacturing-plant/requestsample
Global Jute Bags Market Report Coverage and Industry Segmentation:
The report cover the below key market segments:
Segmentation by Product Type:
Jute Sack Bags
Jute Shopping Bags
Segmentation by End-Use:
Retail
Institutional
Segmentation by Region:
India
Bangladesh
China
Others
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2017-2022)
Market Outlook (2023-2028)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
