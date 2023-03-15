Factoring Market Worth US$ 5,179.3 Billion by 2028 at CAGR of 6.36% | IMARC Group
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Factoring Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” the global factoring market size reached US$ 3,626.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 5,179.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.36% during 2023-2028.
Factoring, also known as debtor financing, refers to the process of purchasing debt from the company at discounted prices to allow profits to the buyer upon settlement. It assists in smoother cash flow and financial planning in a cost-effective way. It also provides helpful information credit that aids businesses in trading better with suppliers. Moreover, as it does not create any liability on the balance sheet, factoring is preferred for trade financing receivables across the globe. At present, the commonly adopted forms of factoring include recourse, non-recourse, disclosed, discourse, import, export, advance, domestic, and maturity factoring.
Market Trends
The rising open account trading opportunities and the increasing need for an alternate source of financing for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to meet business goals currently represent one of the key factors catalyzing the demand for factoring. In addition, rising technological advancements like automated invoices and the increasing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) algorithms to enhance automation in banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) for offering streamlined and personal customer experience is creating a positive market outlook. Furthermore, the increasing application of blockchain technology in factoring to accelerate the process of verifying contractors, granting limits, liability, and analyzing documentation is propelling the market growth.
List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:
Advanon AG
Aldermore Bank PLC (FirstRand Group)
Bluevine Capital Inc.
BNP Paribas S.A. (OTCMKTS: BNPQY)
Deutsche Leasing AG
Eurobank Ergasias SA (OTCMKTS: EGFEY)
HSBC Holdings Plc (NYSE: HSBC)
Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MFG)
Société Générale S.A.
The Southern Banc Company Inc. (OTCMKTS: SRNN)
The report has segmented the market on the basis of type, organization size, application and geography.
Breakup by Type:
International
Domestic
Breakup by Organization Size:
Small and Medium Enterprises
Large Enterprises
Breakup by Application:
Transportation
Healthcare
Construction
Manufacturing
Others
Breakup by Geography:
North America (U.S. & Canada)
Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
Middle East & Africa
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2017-2022)
Market Outlook (2023-2028)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
