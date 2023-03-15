The D’arc organization is presenting the first Empowerment Event for Women in celebration of International Women’s Day!
EINPresswire.com/ -- The D’arc Organisation which is a newly launched non-profit organisation in aid of women is launching the first empowerment event for women and is designed specifically for women and provides a supportive environment for learning and networking. This being an opportunity to connect with like-minded women in business, learn from each other, and build a network of support for future success.
This is an organization founded by women to support women. The founders being Daniela Costin and Lilia Kaltakchi who are women’s advocates and firm believers that the difference in the society starts with you and your mindset. The D'ARC helps women during their life crises when they are unable to cope alone. Their organization acts in the protection of women and creates a platform to help them get their lives back on track. One of their main aims is to raise awareness of the factors that might result in women getting into their centers like domestic abuse, dependencies, housing issues, and the like.
The empowerment event is all about motivating likeminded women by other women of business that have reached success on their own. The speakers being Carly Thornton who is the founder of the brand Gluteywear and an outstanding life coach inspiring women on daily basis to become the best version of themselves. Lucy SuperFox who is a mindset & business consultant that created a Next Level Life and she is fully living it and will teach you how you can do the same.
Jessica Okoro her track record of successful project delivery spans across private and public sector, as well as the non-profit space. This range of real-world experience on creating demonstrable business value in varied contexts gives her a unique understanding of how to support teams and leaders remove blockers and unlock higher performance. She is willing to share her experience with the audience of The D’arc organization and inspire women to start making a difference to their own life.
Another speaker for the event being TZA RA who is an artist that has started her career after living in the corporate world and is now ready to inspire likeminded women to follow their dreams as that is what she did and she is succeeding.
In order to avoid women becoming victims The D’arc is treating the roots of the problem so it doesn’t evolve further by giving women the extra push to become the best version of themselves, be more confident, motivated, sociable and sure of their own abilities.
There is no place more authentic for women to come together in a circle, to be held, seen, heard, and received than in the safe space provided by women.
Geometrically, the circle encompasses more space than any other shape. Within the circle, one sets out on a journey and returns never having left her seat.
