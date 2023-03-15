Superfoods Market Worth US$ 226.3 Billion by 2028 at CAGR of 5.5% | IMARC Group
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Superfoods Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” the global superfoods market size reached US$ 162.6 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 226.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% during 2023-2028.
Superfoods are nutrient-rich edible items consumed to maintain the overall health and wellbeing of individuals. They are enriched with vitamins, fatty acids, fibers, antioxidants, and minerals. They include plant-based, dairy, and fish products, such as berries, olive oil, yogurt, salmon, soy, kale, watermelon and sweet potato. They aid in maintaing cholesterol levels, minimizing blood sugar levels, and lowering the risk of developing the symptoms of asthma and cancer. They also promote skin, nails, and hair growth, boost immunity, strengthen bones and muscles, enhance metabolism, improve energy levels, and minimize the risk of developing heart diseases. At present, the increasing consciousness among individuals about personal wellbeing is promoting the consumption of superfoods across the globe.
Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/superfoods-market/requestsample
Market Trends
Superfoods are used in the preparation of shakes, smoothies, muffins, cookies, pancakes, spreads, and bread. This, in confluence with the significant growth in the food and beverage (F&B) industry, represents one of the major factors bolstering the growth of the market around the world. Furthermore, there is a rise in the shift towards superfood-based ready-to-eat (RTE) food products on account of rapid urbanization, the rising working population, hectic schedules, and the expanding purchasing power of consumers. Moreover, the increasing awareness about the benefits of a healthy and nutritious diet is favoring the market growth. In addition, cafes, restaurants, hotels, and quick-service restaurants (QSRs) are incorporating superfoods in their dishes to expand their consumer base. Apart from this, the growing prevalence of various medical disorders on account of sedentary lifestyles and unhealthy dietary patterns is influencing the market positively. The surging prevalence of obesity and other lifestyle diseases is increasing the sales of superfoods worldwide. Furthermore, they are utilized in the manufacturing of personal care and cosmetic products, such as shampoos, serums, lotions, face masks, face wash, cleansers, foundations, and oils. This, coupled with the increasing sales of personal care and cosmetic products on account of the growing focus of people on their physical appearance, is catalyzing the demand for superfoods. Besides this, they are employed in the production of baby food and infant formula. This, along with the growing concerns of parents about the balanced nutrition of their children, is creating a positive outlook for the market. Additionally, superfoods are utilized in the production of dietary supplements, such as capsules and gummies. Along with this, the increasing consumption of dietary supplements in daily routines for maintaining overall health is strengthening the growth of the market.
Ask Analyst and Browse Full Report with TOC List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=2444&flag=C
List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:
Archer-Daniels-Midland Company
Creative Nature Ltd
Del Monte Pacific Ltd
Healthy Truth
Nature’s Superfoods LLP
Navitas LLC
Nutrisure Limited (Supernutrients)
Rhythm Superfoods LLC
Suncore Foods Inc
Sunfood Corporation
Superlife Co. Pte. Ltd.
The report has segmented the market on the basis of product type, application, distribution channel and geography.
Breakup by Product Type:
Fruits
Vegetables
Grains & Seeds
Herbs & Roots
Meat
Others
Breakup by Application:
Bakery and Confectionery
Beverages
Supplements
Convenience/Ready-to-Eat Foods
Others
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Convenience Stores
Specialty Stores
Independent Small Grocery Stores
Online Sales
Others
Breakup by Geography:
North America (U.S. & Canada)
Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
Middle East & Africa
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2017-2022)
Market Outlook (2023- 2028)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Related Reports By IMARC Group:
https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/581416964/china-tea-market-size-2022-industry-share-growth-price-trends-and-forecast-2027
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/583589445/fish-oil-market-size-share-growth-analysis-price-trends-and-forecast-2022-2027
https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/584288312/india-tea-market-research-report-2022-size-share-trends-and-forecast-to-2027
https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/590816995/dairy-protein-market-size-share-growth-analysis-trends-and-forecast-2022-2027
https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/600756154/non-alcoholic-beverage-market-research-report-2022-size-share-trends-and-forecast-to-2027
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Elena Anderson
Superfoods are nutrient-rich edible items consumed to maintain the overall health and wellbeing of individuals. They are enriched with vitamins, fatty acids, fibers, antioxidants, and minerals. They include plant-based, dairy, and fish products, such as berries, olive oil, yogurt, salmon, soy, kale, watermelon and sweet potato. They aid in maintaing cholesterol levels, minimizing blood sugar levels, and lowering the risk of developing the symptoms of asthma and cancer. They also promote skin, nails, and hair growth, boost immunity, strengthen bones and muscles, enhance metabolism, improve energy levels, and minimize the risk of developing heart diseases. At present, the increasing consciousness among individuals about personal wellbeing is promoting the consumption of superfoods across the globe.
Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/superfoods-market/requestsample
Market Trends
Superfoods are used in the preparation of shakes, smoothies, muffins, cookies, pancakes, spreads, and bread. This, in confluence with the significant growth in the food and beverage (F&B) industry, represents one of the major factors bolstering the growth of the market around the world. Furthermore, there is a rise in the shift towards superfood-based ready-to-eat (RTE) food products on account of rapid urbanization, the rising working population, hectic schedules, and the expanding purchasing power of consumers. Moreover, the increasing awareness about the benefits of a healthy and nutritious diet is favoring the market growth. In addition, cafes, restaurants, hotels, and quick-service restaurants (QSRs) are incorporating superfoods in their dishes to expand their consumer base. Apart from this, the growing prevalence of various medical disorders on account of sedentary lifestyles and unhealthy dietary patterns is influencing the market positively. The surging prevalence of obesity and other lifestyle diseases is increasing the sales of superfoods worldwide. Furthermore, they are utilized in the manufacturing of personal care and cosmetic products, such as shampoos, serums, lotions, face masks, face wash, cleansers, foundations, and oils. This, coupled with the increasing sales of personal care and cosmetic products on account of the growing focus of people on their physical appearance, is catalyzing the demand for superfoods. Besides this, they are employed in the production of baby food and infant formula. This, along with the growing concerns of parents about the balanced nutrition of their children, is creating a positive outlook for the market. Additionally, superfoods are utilized in the production of dietary supplements, such as capsules and gummies. Along with this, the increasing consumption of dietary supplements in daily routines for maintaining overall health is strengthening the growth of the market.
Ask Analyst and Browse Full Report with TOC List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=2444&flag=C
List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:
Archer-Daniels-Midland Company
Creative Nature Ltd
Del Monte Pacific Ltd
Healthy Truth
Nature’s Superfoods LLP
Navitas LLC
Nutrisure Limited (Supernutrients)
Rhythm Superfoods LLC
Suncore Foods Inc
Sunfood Corporation
Superlife Co. Pte. Ltd.
The report has segmented the market on the basis of product type, application, distribution channel and geography.
Breakup by Product Type:
Fruits
Vegetables
Grains & Seeds
Herbs & Roots
Meat
Others
Breakup by Application:
Bakery and Confectionery
Beverages
Supplements
Convenience/Ready-to-Eat Foods
Others
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Convenience Stores
Specialty Stores
Independent Small Grocery Stores
Online Sales
Others
Breakup by Geography:
North America (U.S. & Canada)
Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
Middle East & Africa
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2017-2022)
Market Outlook (2023- 2028)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Related Reports By IMARC Group:
https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/581416964/china-tea-market-size-2022-industry-share-growth-price-trends-and-forecast-2027
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/583589445/fish-oil-market-size-share-growth-analysis-price-trends-and-forecast-2022-2027
https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/584288312/india-tea-market-research-report-2022-size-share-trends-and-forecast-to-2027
https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/590816995/dairy-protein-market-size-share-growth-analysis-trends-and-forecast-2022-2027
https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/600756154/non-alcoholic-beverage-market-research-report-2022-size-share-trends-and-forecast-to-2027
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 6317911145
email us here