Ukraine: State-of-the-art CT scanner will soon operate in Zhytomyr, thanks to EU funding

A modern CT scanner has just been put in service at the Zhytomyr Regional Clinical Hospital in Ukraine, serving patients from across the region.

The purchase of new life-saving equipment was made possible by European Union funding as part of the European Union’s health resilience assistance to Ukraine following the unjustified and illegal military invasion of Ukraine. The scanner was procured by the Solidarity Fund PL in collaboration with the Polish Development Bank, Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego (BGK).

A multi-purpose CT scanner worth about 40 million hryvnias (about €1 million) will improve access to quality medical services. The hospital also received a defibrillator, an ultrasound machine and a portable ventilator.

The scanner will facilitate the timely diagnosis of patients with cancer, cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases, where early detection can be vital. The hospital’s staff have received special training and with the help of the machine they will be able to better identify diseases, offer treatment and ultimately improve patients’ quality of life.

