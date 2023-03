Business Jet Market Analysis 2023-2028, Industry Size, Share, Trends and Forecast

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Business Jet Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” the global business jet market size reached US$ 18.4 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 23.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% during 2023-2028.A business jet, also known as a private jet, is an aircraft designed to transport small groups of people or goods. It comprises various systems, such as propulsion, aerostructure, and avionics, and is widely available in different sizes, such as light, medium, and large jets. It is cost-effective, safe, flexible, convenient, and secure while providing comfortable long flight hours. It also enhances productivity, offers fewer luggage restrictions, and saves time as there are no long intermediate stops. As a result, the business jet is utilized by various organizations, businesses, entrepreneurs, and non-profit companies across the globe.Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/business-jet-market/requestsample Market TrendsAt present, the rising utilization of business jets among celebrities, along with the increasing demand for luxurious facilities, represents one of the key factors strengthening the growth of the market. Besides this, technological advancements in business jets are offering lucrative growth opportunities to industry investors. Apart from this, the increasing demand for new charter services with improved cabin interiors and advanced avionics is bolstering the growth of the market. Moreover, the rising popularity of hybrid electric aircraft propulsion technology is contributing to the growth of the market. Furthermore, key players are introducing a long-range and heavy business jet that has a better Wi-Fi system, light-emitting diode (LED) lighting, and electro-chromatic windows.Ask Analyst and Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=2242&flag=C List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:AirbusBombardier Inc.Dassault AviationEmbraer S.A.Gulfstream AerospaceHonda Aircraft CompanyPilatus AircraftPiper AircraftSaab ABTextron Inc.The Boeing CompanyThe report has segmented the market on the basis of type, business model, range, point of sale and geography.Breakup by Type:LightMediumLargeBreakup by Business Model:On-Demand ServiceAir TaxisBranded ChartersJet-Card ProgramsOwnershipFractional OwnershipFull OwnershipBreakup by Range:< 3,000 NM3,000 – 5,000 NM> 5000 NMBreakup by Point of Sale:OEMAftermarketBreakup by Geography:North America (U.S. & Canada)Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)Middle East & AfricaKey highlights of the report:Market Performance (2017-2022)Market Outlook (2023- 2028)Porter’s Five Forces AnalysisMarket Drivers and Success FactorsSWOT AnalysisValue ChainComprehensive Mapping of the Competitive LandscapeIf you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.Other Reports by IMARC GroupAbout UsIMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.