Polyimide Films Market estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.30%-By PMI

Polyimide Films Market, By Application, By End- User Industry, and By Region- Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030COVINA, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATE, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report " Polyimide Films Market, By Application (Flexible Printed Circuit, Specialty Fabricated Product, Pressure Sensitive Tape, Wire and Cable, and Motor/Generator), By End- User Industry (Electronics, Automotive, Aerospace, Labeling, and Other End-user Industries), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030.”
Analyst View:
The increasing demand from the electronics industry due to use of polyimide in the house cell phones, fax machine, pagers, battery boxes, computers, the electrical charger is the major driving factor for the growth of the global market. For instance, in 2016 Huawei’s (China’s leading smartphones manufacturer) sales goes up to 40%, and the company is about to open its new manufacturing plant in India. Additionally, the polyimide films are highly suitable for the electronics sector is the propelling factor for the growth of the target market. Moreover, the accelerating usage in the aerospace industry and automotive industry is another boosting factor for the growth of the global market. However, the high processing cost of the polyimide films due to specific film casting techniques which is the main restraining factor for the growth of the target market. Nevertheless, the rising in the adoption of hybrid and electric vehicles can create an opportunity for the growth of the market.
Key Market Insights from the report:
The polyimide films market is projected to register a moderate CAGR over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of application, end-user industry, and region.
By application,
• Flexible printed circuit
• Specialty fabricated product
• Pressure-sensitive tape
• Wire
• Cable
• Motor/generator
By end-user industry
• Electronics
• Automotive
• Aerospace
• Labelling
Other end-user industries
By region, Asia- Pacific region is the dominating region for the global polyimide films due to increase in the automotive and aerospace industry. Asia Pacific region uses polyimide films hugely for the manufacturing of electronic products. North America region is expected to show significant growth over the forecast period for the target market due to more industrialization in the North America region.
Competitive Landscape:
Top Key players:
• Anabond Ltd.
• Arakawa Chemicals Industries Ltd.
• Du Pont-Toray Co. Ltd.
• Flexcon Company Inc.
• I.S.T Corporation
• Kaneka Corporation
• Liyang Huajing Electronic Material Co. Ltd.
• Saint-Gobain
• Shinmax Technology Ltd.
• Skckolonpi Co. Ltd.
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory framework across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
Scope of the report:
1. Polyimide Films Market, By Application, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn)
o Overview
-- Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
-- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
-- Segment Trends
o Flexible Printed Circuit
-- Overview
-- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
o Specialty Fabricated Product
-- Overview
-- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
o Pressure Sensitive Tape
-- Overview
-- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
o Wire and Cable
-- Overview
-- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
o Motor/Generator
-- Overview
-- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
2. Polyimide Films Market, By End- User Industry, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn)
o Overview
-- Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
-- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
-- Segment Trends
o Electronics
-- Overview
-- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
o Automotive
-- Overview
-- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
o Aerospace
-- Overview
-- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
o Labelling
-- Overview
-- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
o Other End- user Industries
-- Overview
-- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
3. Polyimide Films Market, By Region, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn)
o Overview
-- Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
-- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
-- Regional Trends
Frequently ask questions about Polyimide Films Market:
What is the market size of the polyimide films market?
Polyimide Films Market estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.30%
What are some factors driving the growth of the polyimide films market?
The growth of the polyimide films market is driven by several factors, including the increasing demand for lightweight and high-performance materials in various industries, the growing demand for flexible electronics, and the increasing use of polyimide films in the aerospace and defense industries.
