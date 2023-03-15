BRAZIL’S EFFERVESCENT, POP/SOUL SINGER CAMMIE RELEASED HER LATEST SINGLE “BABY I LOVE YOU” ON MARCH 10

Semi-finalist on The Voice Brasil showcases her emotive range in Portuguese and English on urgent romantic confessional

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Miami, FL (March 15, 2023) – Brazil is a well-known home to a deep, extremely diversified pool of musical talent that has produced a dizzying array of stars in multiple genres, ranging from pop (Gal Costa, Caetano Veloso) to samba (Jorge Ben Jor, Joao Gilberto) to Soul (Tim Maia, Sandra de Sá).

In fact, Maia and De Sá sparked a soul/funk musical movement in Brazil in the 1970s and 1980s whose inspiration can be heard on Baby I Love You, the debut.

Super Pop single by the supremely emotive, singer/songwriter, Cammie. Baby I Love You was released on March 10.

Recorded in Portuguese and English and written by Cammie and her producer, Guilherme França, Baby I Love You sports a gently pulsating groove that underpins refreshingly honest, romantic lyrics delivered with muscular gusto by the ebullient native of Rio de Janeiro. Also slated to drop on March 10 is the song’s vibrant video that reveals a witty take on the lyrics fueled by Cammie’s robust imagination. The video was directed by Marco Miagostovich and produced and edited by Cammie’s sister, Laura O’Donnell.

Cammie is the second artist to be released by upstart imprint Super Pop, based in Los Angeles. Label partner Andy Freedman, states that Cammie is a perfect fit for his new record company.

“Cammie is a blessing who has been sent to our fledgling label,” says Freedman, who saw Cammie perform in 2016 on The Voice Brasil where she made it to the semi-finals. “Her soul, style, sensational songwriting, and artistry are everything we want the label to represent.”

Super Pop partner, Michael Binikos, echoes Freedman’s comments, and adds that "Cammie has the fire, passion and talent to be a star."

Though only 22 years old, Cammie is already a veteran actress and song stylist who kicked off her entertainment career at the age of nine, performing as an actress in many musicals and as a voice actress in Portuguese-language versions of the films Toy Story and Orphan, plus the Netflix TV show Home: The Adventures of Tip and Oh. (Aventuras de Tip e Oh.) In 2012, Cammie began singing as a vocalist on a jingle for Leader, a prominent clothing chain based in Brazil.

Cammie has sung on Aventuras de Tip e Oh and on the Globoplay web TV show Desalma, known outside of Brazil as Unsoul. In the past few years, Cammie has released several singles as well as 60 Dias Para Desapegar, which was dropped in 2020. Propelled by an infectious assortment of rhythmic pop and R&B entries, 60 Dias was Cammie’s engaging, close-to-the-heart project designed to help those enduring hard times at the end of a relationship.

Last year, Cammie put out Doce Como Bala, an alluring EP containing romantic, samba-laced soul nuggets that garnered more than 1.5 million streams and featured contributions from emotive R&B singer Anchietx and popular samba vocalist, Ferrugem.

SuperPop is planning to support Baby I Love You with a promotional push on social media platforms and on in-store playlists at U.S. brick-and-mortar outlets.