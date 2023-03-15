Radiopluggers.com Present: Rise from the Ashes from rock singer / songwriter Shining Phoenix
Track Title: Rise from the Ashes Genre: Rock Singer / Songwriter Launch Date: 15th March 2023 ISRC Code: GX3Q92339511SWITZERLAND, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One theme runs as a constant throughout the life of Shining Phoenix, and that is setbacks and obstacles that have forced her again and again to take detours and break new ground. Be it the serious riding accident at the age of 12, in which she suffered a fractured skull with brain hemorrhage, the anorexia at the age of 13, from which she recovered on her own and without medical help, or her work as an elementary school teacher, which she had to end abruptly due to burnout with a simultaneous diagnosis of primary progressive multiple sclerosis, just to name a few. All these experiences never made her give up, on the contrary, they made her stronger.
Through her challenges, she came to her spiritual work as an astrologer and tarot reader, which she combines with her creativity and artistic talents.
She wrote nine songs based on the eight basic feelings, plus the powerful transformational song Rise from the Ashes, which is also her first single. The intention behind her first album Inside Us is to help people become more comfortable with their feelings. From her own experience, Shining Phoenix is convinced that dealing adequately with one's feelings is the basis for a healthy and fulfilling life.
Embark on a journey through your emotional world with Shining Phoenix and get advice and support with Shining Phoenix's astrological analysis and tarot readings. All this in a playful, musical way, in a world of magic and big dreams. Discover the phoenix in you and rise from the ashes!
