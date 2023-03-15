Secondhand Luxury Goods Market Outlook 2023-2028 | Forecast Size (US$ 51.0 Billion), Growth (CAGR) of 9.1% | IMARC Group
The latest report by IMARC Group, titled "𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐋𝐮𝐱𝐮𝐫𝐲 𝐆𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖", offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the market. the report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.
𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐋𝐮𝐱𝐮𝐫𝐲 𝐆𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭
The global secondhand luxury goods market size reached US$ 31.1 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 51.0 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1% during 2023-2028.
𝐘𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐄𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞:
Base Year of the Analysis: 2022
Historical Period: 2017-2022
Forecast Period: 2023-2028
𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:
Secondhand luxury goods represent the high-end and premium items that are purchased by the second or later end user. These goods commonly comprise antique furniture, artworks, jewelry, footwear, apparel, and fashion accessories, including bags, watches, etc. Numerous luxury goods are usually durable with an extended warranty period which makes them suitable for the resale market. Furthermore, the re-selling of unwanted goods instead of discarding them also provides economic benefits to the seller. Additionally, secondhand luxury goods aid in minimizing the dependence on high-quality raw materials for manufacturing new products and reducing waste production levels. Usually, these goods are sold at auctions, charity events, bazaar-style fundraisers, privately-owned consignment shops, etc.
𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐋𝐮𝐱𝐮𝐫𝐲 𝐆𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬:
The shifting lifestyle preferences of the majority of the population across the globe, owing to the growing urbanization and inflating disposable income levels, are primarily augmenting the secondhand luxury goods market. Furthermore, the proliferation of online retail channels, as they offer high-quality products to consumers at considerably lower prices, is positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, the emerging popularity of limited capsule collections results in a scarcity of luxury goods, which is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the inflating investments in authentication procedures and several quality checks by several key players to ensure improved quality of the secondhand items in authentication procedures and several quality checks are also bolstering the market growth. Besides this, the increasing concerns regarding decreased landfill space and enhanced focus of individuals toward sustainable development are expected to drive the secondhand luxury goods market in the coming years.
𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players.
• Fashionphile Group LLC.
• Fendi
• Garderobe
• Inseller
• Luxepolis
• Luxury Closet, Inc.
• So Chic Boutique
• The Closet
• The RealReal Inc.
• Timepiece360
• Vestiaire Collective
• Yoogi's Closet, Inc.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:
The report has categorized the market based on product type, demography, distribution channel and region.
Breakup by Product Type:
• Handbags
• Jewelry & Watches
• Clothing
• Small Leather Goods
• Footwear
• Accessories
• Other
Breakup by Demography:
• Women
• Men
• Unisex
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
• Offline
• Online
Breakup by Region:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:
• Market Performance (2017-2022)
• Market Outlook (2023-2028)
• Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
