Hair Wigs and Extensions Market worth US$ 10.42 Billion 2024 with a CAGR of 8.4 %-By PMI
" Hair Wigs and Extensions Market By Type,, By End-user , By Distribution Channel , and By Region - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032”.
The hair wigs and extensions market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years”COVINA, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ --
— Prophecy Market Insights
The Hair wigs and extensions market is a growing industry that offers a variety of hairpieces to enhance the length, thickness, and volume of natural hair. The market is driven by several factors, including the increasing demand for fashion and beauty products, the growing awareness of hair loss due to medical conditions or treatments, and the increasing use of hair extensions by celebrities and social media influencers.
The report " Hair Wigs and Extensions Market, By Type (Human Hair Wigs and Extensions and Synthetic Hair Wigs and Extensions), By End-user (Entertainment and Fashion Industry and Individual Consumers), By Distribution Channel (Online and Retail), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032”.
Analyst View:
Market Growth Drivers
• Increasing demand for beauty and lifestyle accessories
• Growing hair loss among men and women
• Growth in demand with social media as enabler
• Increasing demand from consumers of African descent
Opportunities and Trends
• Urban settlements forcing image makeovers
• Middle-class population to lead market demand
• Growing adoption of wigs in fashion and entertainment
Get a Sample Copy of the Hair Wigs and Extensions Market:https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/4152
Key Market Insights from the report:
The hair wigs and extensions market accounted for US$ 7.43 billion in 2020 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of type, end-user, distribution channel, and region.
• By type, the global market is segmented into human hair wigs and extensions and synthetic hair wigs and extensions
• By end-user, the target market is classified into the entertainment and fashion industry and individual consumers
• By distribution channel, the target market is classified into online and retail
• By region, in 2018, North America dominated the market share, growing at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The rising popularity of hairstylists and style recommendations is contributing to the growth of North America in the global market
The prominent player operating in the hair wigs and extensions market includes
• Godrej
• Great Lengths
• Godrejcp
• Hair Dreams
• Easihair
• Balmain
• Donna Bella
• Cinderella
• Socap
• Anhui Jinruixiang
• Ruimei
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory framework across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included into the report.
Scope of the report:
1. Hair Wigs and Extensions Market, By Type, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn)
o Overview
-- Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
-- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
-- Segment Trends
o Human Hair Wigs and Extensions
-- Overview
-- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
o Synthetic Hair Wigs and Extensions
-- Overview
-- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
2. Hair Wigs and Extensions Market, By End-user, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn)
o Overview
-- Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
-- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
-- Segment Trends
o Entertainment and Fashion Industry
-- Overview
-- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
o Individual Consumers
-- Overview
-- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
3. Hair Wigs and Extensions Market, By Distribution Channel, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn)
o Overview
-- Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
-- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
-- Segment Trends
o Online
-- Overview
-- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
o Retail
-- Overview
-- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
4. Hair Wigs and Extensions Market, By Region, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn)
o Overview
-- Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
-- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
Related report:
Hair Care Market
India Beauty and Wellness Market
Frequently ask questions:
1. What are some key manufacturers of hair wigs and extensions?
Some of the key manufacturers of hair wigs and extensions include Godrej, Great Lengths, Hair Dreams, Hairlocs, Klix Hair Extension, Hair Addictionz, and So.Cap. Italy.
2. What is the market size of the hair wigs and extensions market?
According to a report by Grand View Research, the hair wigs and extensions market was valued at US$ 10.42 Billion 2024 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4 %.
3. What are some factors driving the growth of the hair wigs and extensions market?
The growth of the hair wigs and extensions market is driven by several factors, including the increasing demand for fashion and beauty products, the growing awareness of hair loss due to medical conditions or treatments, and the increasing use of hair extensions by celebrities and social media influencers
About Prophecy Market Insights
Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.
Shweta Raskar
Prophecy Market Insights
+1 860-531-2701
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube