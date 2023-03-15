China Precision Medicine Market worth US$ 18.3 billion 2030 with a CAGR of 12.9% -By PMI
The report "CHINA PRECISION MEDICINE MARKET, By Applied Sciences , By Digital Health and Information Technology and By ApplicationCOVINA, CALIFONIA, UNITED STATE, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report "CHINA PRECISION MEDICINE MARKET, By Applied Sciences (Genomics and Pharmacogenomics), By Digital Health and Information Technology (CDSS, Big Data Analytics, IT Infrastructure, Genome Informatics, In-Silicon Informatics, and Mobile Health), and By Application (Oncology, Infectious Diseases, Neurology/Psychiatry, Lifestyle & Endocrinology, Cardiology, and Gastroenterology) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030”. China Precision Medicine is projected to grow from US$ 5.0 billion in 2020 to US$ 18.3 billion in 2030 with a CAGR of 12.9%.
Shifting the significance in medicine from reaction to prevention is the major factor driving the growth of the China precision medicine market. Also, increasing government initiatives for the incorporation of precision medicine in China is boosting the growth of the target market. Increasing cases of breast cancer in Chinese's women are also expected to drive the growth of the target market over the forecast period. According to data published by Science Translational Medicine Journal in 2016, it is estimated that 268,600 new breast cancer cases were diagnosed in Chinese women in 2015.
Key Highlights:
•In November 2019, Thermo Fisher Scientific has launched its Ion Torrent Genexus System, the first fully integrated, next-generation sequencing (NGS)
platform featuring an automated specimen-to-report workflow that sends results economically in a single day. The company also introduced its
Oncomine Precision Assay, an innovative pan-cancer panel for the Genexus platform. It offers comprehensive genomic profiling from formalin-fixed,
paraffin-embedded (FFPE) tissue and liquid biopsy samples with a single assay.
Scope of the Report:
1. Market Preview
>Executive Summary
>Key Findings—Global Outlook for China Precision Medicine Market Strategies
• Key Questions this Study will Answer
• Market Snippet, By Applied Sciences
• Market Snippet, By Digital Health and Information Technology
• Market Snippet, By Application
>Opportunity Map Analysis
>Executive Summary—3 Big Predictions
2. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
>Market Dynamics
• Drivers
• Restraints
• Market Opportunities
• Market Trends
>DR Impact Analysis
>PEST Analysis
>Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
>Opportunity Orbit
>Market Investment Feasibility Index
>Macroeconomic Factor Analysis
3. China Precision Medicine Market, By Applied Sciences, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn)
>Overview
• Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
• Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
• Segment Trends
>Genomics
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
>Pharmacogenomics
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
4. China Precision Medicine Market, By Digital Health and Information Technology, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn)
>Overview
• Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
• Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
• Segment Trends (US$ Mn)
>CDSS
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
>Big Data Analytics
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
>IT Infrastructure
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
>Genome Informatics
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
>In-Silicon Informatics
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
>Mobile Health
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
5. China Precision Medicine Market, By Application, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn)
>Overview
• Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
• Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
• Segment Trends (US$ Mn)
>Oncology
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
>Infectious Diseases
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
>Neurology/Psychiatry
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
>Lifestyle & Endocrinology
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
>Cardiology
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
>Gastroenterology
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
Key Market Insights from the report:
The China Precision Medicine market accounted for US$ 357.32 million in 2019 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 28.17% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented based on the property type.
•Based on applied sciences, genomics segment in China is dominating the market due to its leading way in data collection and analysis tools to
understand human genetics and biology. The Beijing Genome Institute is the world's largest repository and sequencer of genetic material – the DNA
code that makes each unique.
•Based on digital health and information technology, the China precision medicine market is bifurcated into CDSS, big data analytics, IT infrastructure,
genome informatics, in-silicon informatics, and mobile health.
•Based on application, the target market is segmented into oncology, infectious diseases, neurology/psychiatry, lifestyle & endocrinology, cardiology, and
gastroenterology.
Key players:
• BGI Genomics Co., Ltd.
• Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
• Illumina, Inc.
• Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group
• WuXi AppTec
• Berry Genomics Co., Ltd.
• Agilent Technologies, Inc.
• PerkinElmer Inc.
