Leading OTR Tire Manufacturers in Europe By IMARC Group | Bridgestone Corporation, Continental AG and More

Europe Off-the-Road (OTR) Tire Market Analysis Report 2023-2028

Europe Off-the-Road (OTR) Tire Market Demand by 2023-2028

Germany currently dominates the Europe Off-the-Road (OTR) tire market.

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group has recently released a new research study titled "Europe Off-the-Road (OTR) Tire Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028", The Europe off-the-road (OTR) tire market is expected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.52% during 2023-2028. This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists and all those who are planning to foray into the market in any form.

Market Outlook:

Off-the-road (OTR) tires consist of blocky, heavy-duty tread patterns and puncture-resistant sidewalls that can withstand damage from hitting through rocks and maintain traction in mud and loose sediment. OTR tires offer better durability, improved heat and rolling resistance, enhanced vehicular performance, easy mobility, reduced contact patch area, and optimum stability. Due to these advantages, these tires are most widely used for large-scale machinery at construction, mining, and other sites with no roads.

Challenges and Trends in the Europe OTR Tire Market

With the increasing infrastructure development projects and the rising construction industry, the market growth is expected to increase in Europe. Moreover, the development of various infrastructural projects, like dams, bridges, highways, and power supply grids, across the region is expected to support the market growth. Additionally, the increasing adoption of radial OTR tires is projected to drive the market growth due to the associated benefits, such as lesser fuel consumption, better mileage, and improved road grip. Furthermore, the growing mining industry is encouraging the demand for large haul trucks in numerous mining and quarrying applications, which is further anticipated to augment the demand for OTR tires. In addition, substantial growth in the agriculture industry, coupled with the increasing adoption of farm mechanization trends, is expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Who are the key players/companies/manufacturers in the Europe Off-the-Road (OTR) tire market?

Some of these key players include:

• Balkrishna Industries Limited
• Bridgestone Corporation
• Continental AG
• Double Coin Tyre Group Ltd.
• Michelin
• Nokian Tyres
• Pirelli
• The Goodyear Tyre & Rubber Company
• Trelleborg
• Triangle Tires
• Yokohama Rubber Company Limited

Key Market Segmentation: 

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

• Mining Vehicles
• Construction & Industrial Vehicles
• Agricultural Vehicles
• Others

Breakup by Tire Type:

• Radial Tire
• Bias Tire

Breakup by End Use:

• OEM
• Replacement

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Online
• Offline

Breakup by Rim Size:

• Below 24 inches
• 24-30 inches
• 31-35 inches
• 36-39 inches
• 40-50 inches
• 51-55 inches
• Above 56 inches

Breakup by Country:

• Germany
• France
• Russia
• United Kingdom
• Italy
• Spain
• Others

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)
• Market Outlook (2023-2028)
• Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• Impact of COVID-19
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

