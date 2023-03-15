Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market Size Expected To Reach $2 Billion By 2027

March 15, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the antisense & RNAi therapeutics market. As per TBRC’s antisense & RNAi therapeutics market forecast, the antisense & RNAi therapeutics market is expected to grow from $2.42 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 12.0%.

The rising prevalence of coronary artery diseases, neurodegenerative disorders, and infectious diseases is projected to contribute to the demand for the antisense & RNAi therapeutics market. North America is expected to hold the largest antisense & RNAi therapeutics market share. Major players in the antisense & RNAi therapeutics market include Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Benitec Biopharma Ltd., Gene Signal, GlaxoSmithKline PLC., Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3389&type=smp

Trending Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market Trend
Major companies operating in the antisense & RNAi therapeutics market are undertaking strategic initiatives such as collaborations and partnerships for product innovation to sustain in the increasingly competitive market, companies are developing innovative products as well as sharing skills and expertise with other companies. While companies have long collaborated as well as with academic and research institutions in this market by way of partnerships, and in or out-licensing deals. This trend has been increasing over recent years. For instance, in August 2020, Blackstone Life Sciences, a global investment company, and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., an RNAi therapeutics company, announced the closing of a $2 billion strategic financing collaboration to accelerate the advancement and development of RNAi therapeutics. Under the agreement, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will receive $150 million from Blackstone Life Sciences for the development of vutrisiran and ALN-AGT, Alnylam’s cardiometabolic disease programs. In 2020, Aro Biotherapeutics Company has announced a licensing and collaboration agreement with Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., the market leader in RNA-targeted therapeutics, under which Ionis will use Aro's CENTYRINTM technology to develop targeted cell- and tissue-specific delivery of antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs).

Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market Segments
• By Technology: RNA Interference, Antisense RNA

• By Route of Administration: Pulmonary Delivery, Intravenous Injections, Intra-dermal Injections, Intraperitoneal Injections, Topical Delivery, Other Delivery Methods

• By Indication: Oncology, Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs), Respiratory Disorders, Neurological Disorders, Infectious Diseases, Other Indications

• By Geography: The global antisense & RNAi therapeutics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/antisense-and-rnai-therapeutics-global-market-report

Antisense therapy refers to the selective, sequence-specific suppression of gene expression by single-stranded DNA oligonucleotides. Contrarily, RNA interference (RNAi) is activated by double-stranded RNA (dsRNA) and results in the sequence-specific mRNA degradation of single-stranded target RNAs.

Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:
• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future
• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.
• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on antisense & RNAi therapeutics global market size, drivers and trends, antisense & RNAi therapeutics global market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and antisense & RNAi therapeutics global market growth across geographies. The antisense & RNAi therapeutics global market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

