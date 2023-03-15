Inhalation Anesthetics Market: detailed In New Research Report 2022-By PMI
The report "INHALATION ANESTHETICS MARKET, By Product , By End User , By Application, and By Region - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032.
The inhalation anesthetics market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases”COVINA, CALIFONIA, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report "INHALATION ANESTHETICS MARKET, By Product (Desflurane, Sevoflurane, Isoflurane, and Other Products), By End User (Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers), By Application (Induction and Maintenance), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032.
— Prophecy Market Insights
A growing number of surgical procedures requiring anesthesia, rising usage of inhalable anesthetics, and technological advancements about anesthesia delivery devices in the emerging markets, such as China and India are the major factors fueling the growth of the target market. According to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in 2017, more than 51 million inpatient surgeries and 53 million outpatient surgeries were performed in the U.S. Increasing number of surgeries in Asia-Pacific (especially in China and India), mainly because of the high patient population levels is also boosting growth of the global market. Moreover, technological advancements in the anesthesia techniques and machines are also propelling the adoption rate of inhalation anesthetics. For instance, Sedana Medical advanced an anesthetic delivery system, AnaConDa, which allows the efficient and safe delivery of volatile anesthetics, such as sevoflurane or isoflurane, to the invasively ventilated patients.
Key Highlights:
• In January 2019, Sandoz has developed Desflurane in the U.S., Liquid for Inhalation, and the first generic of Suprane. The company is introducing Desflurane, USP, along with collaboration with Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., the owner of the product’s Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA).
• In July 2019, AbbVie Inc. declared that it has acquired Seattle-based Mavupharma, a privately held biopharmaceutical company. The company focused on novel approaches to target the STING (STimulator of Interferon Genes) pathway for the treatment of cancer
Key Market Insights from the report:
The global inhalation anesthetics market accounted for US$ 1.5 billion in 2024 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented based on product, end-user, application, and region.
• By product, sevoflurane is widely used for anesthesia induction due to its low cost and therapeutic advantages.
• By end-user, the global market is segmented into hospitals and ambulatory surgical centres
• By application, in 2018, the maintenance segment dominated the target market with the highest revenue share and is expected to grow at a
significant CAGR over the forecast period. This is mainly attributed due to the higher requirement of volume for maintenance and faster induction
and recovery from anesthesia
• By region, in 2018, North America led the target market and is projected to grow at a profitable rate during the forecast period, due to growing
prevalence of various chronic diseases and availability of advanced healthcare facilities. Also, the demand for surgical products which includes
ambulatory surgery and inpatient surgery is the highest in North America and is a major growth booster for the regional market.
The prominent player operating in the Inhalation Anesthetics market:
• AbbVie Inc.
• Novartis AG (Sandoz)
• Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
• Baxter International Inc.
• Halocarbon Products Corporation
• Lunan Pharmaceuticals Group
• Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC
• Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co. Ltd.
• Piramal Group
• Troikaa Pharmaceuticals Ltd
