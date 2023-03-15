Antacids Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Antacids Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Antacids Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Antacids Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the antacids market. As per TBRC’s antacids market forecast, the global antacids market size is expected to grow to $10.65 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 2.7%.

The growth in the antacids market is due to higher prevalence of acidity due to poor lifestyle choices. North America region is expected to hold the largest antacids market share. Major players in the antacids market include GlaxoSmithKline PLC., Pfizer Inc., Bayer AG, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., and AstraZeneca PLC.

Trending Antacids Market Trend

Mouth-melting antacid is an emerging trend in the antacid market. Antacids were available in tablet, liquid, and powder form until now; however, researchers have now come up with mouth-melting antacids which are made up of micro-mouth melting granules that easily melt in the mouth. These granules present in the antacids act in the form of effervescent.

Antacids Market Segments

• Drug Class: Proton Pump Inhibitors, H2 Antagonist, Acid Neutralizers, Pro-Motility Agents

• Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Other Distribution Channels

• By Formulation Type: Tablet, Liquid, Powder, Other Formulation Types

• By Geography: The global antacids market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The antacids drugs refer to the drugs that are used to neutralize stomach acid, and treat acid reflux, heartburn, and indigestion. Antacids are medications that counteract (neutralize) your stomach's acid to ease heartburn and indigestion. They are available without a prescription from pharmacies and stores and come in liquid or chewable tablet form. It includes drug classes such as proton pump inhibitors, H2 antagonists, surgical simulators, and acid neutralizers in the form of tablets, liquid, or powder.

Antacids Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Antacids Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights and antacids global market analysis on antacids global market size, antacids global market growth drivers and antacids market trends, antacids global market major players, antacids global market share and competitors' revenues, market positioning, and antacids global market growth across geographies.

