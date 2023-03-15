Inulin Market is estimated to be US$ 2.29 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period-By PMI
The report "INULIN MARKET, By Application and By Region - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030”
The inulin market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the increasing demand for natural and functional ingredients in the food and beverage industry”COVINA, CALIFONIA, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report "INULIN MARKET, By Application (Food and Beverage, Dietary Supplements, and Pharmaceutical) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030”
— Prophecy Market Insights
Increasing awareness about prebiotic ingredients and their extensive utilization in food and beverages industry is the major factor driving the growth of the global inulin market globally. Inulin has various applications in dairy product formation such as cheese, yogurts, and ice-cream. Hence, the growth in dairy industries is projected to boost additional growth in inulin market over the forecast period. Also, high growth in the pharmaceuticals industry worldwide is propelling the growth of the target market. Furthermore, the fast-growing significance of nutraceuticals due to increasing health awareness is expected to increase demand for inulin as a functional ingredient.
Inulin is a type of dietary fiber that is extracted from the roots of various plants, including chicory, Jerusalem artichokes, and dandelions. It is a natural prebiotic that promotes the growth of beneficial bacteria in the gut, and is often used as a functional ingredient in food and beverage products.
The global inulin market is driven by the increasing demand for natural and healthy food ingredients, as well as the growing awareness of the health benefits of inulin. Inulin is used in a wide range of applications, including dairy products, baked goods, beverages, and dietary supplements. It is also used as a fat replacer and sugar substitute in low-calorie foods.
Key Highlights:
• In June 2018, Cosucra’s inulin-type fructans Fibruline extracted from chicory root has received regulatory approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for being listed as dietary fibres on the nutrition and supplement facts panel.
• In June 2016, Sensus agreed to market organic inulin, sourced from agave, under its Frutafit line of products. Frutafit OAI is certified USDA organic and will help meet demand in the growing organic market.
Key Market Insights from the report:
The Global Inulin Market accounted for US$ 1.33 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 2.29 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.5%. The market report has been segmented based on application and region.
• By application, food and beverage segment accounts for the major share revue for the global market owing to the rise in the number of health-conscious consumers as it is considered as the powerhouse of fiber with low-calorie food
• By region, Europe estimates for the highest market share in the global inulin market. Regulatory development aimed at supporting fortification of food with prebiotic ingredients is anticipated to drive inulin demand in the region.
The prominent player operating in the inulin market:
• Cargill Incorporated
• Beneo-Orafti SA
• CosucraGroupeWarcoing SA
• Jarrow Formulas
• Shandong Baolingbao Biotechnology Co. Ltd
• SensusB.V
• Fenchem
• The Tierra Group
• Ciranda
• Wuxi Cima Science Co. Ltd.
