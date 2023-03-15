Semiconductor Assembly And Packaging Equipment Market Is Projected To Grow At A 12% Rate Through The Forecast Period

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Semiconductor Assembly And Packaging Equipment Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the semiconductor assembly and packaging equipment market. As per TBRC’s semiconductor assembly and packaging equipment market forecast, the global semiconductor assembly and packaging equipment market size is expected to grow to $18.72 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 12.2%.

Rising demand for consumer electronics is anticipated to contribute to the growth of the semiconductor assembly and packaging equipment market. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest semiconductor assembly and packaging equipment market share. Major players in the semiconductor assembly and packaging equipment market include Amkor Technology, Tokyo Electron Limited, Lam Research Corporation, ASML Holding N.V, Applied Materials.

Trending Semiconductor Assembly And Packaging Equipment Market Trend
Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the semiconductor assembly and packaging equipment market. Major companies operating in the market are focused on introducing new technologies such as compound equipment for better packaging applications. For example, in January 2022, Shengmei Semiconductor equipment (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., a China-based provider of wafer process solutions for semiconductor foreground and advanced wafer-level packaging (WLP) applications, launched a series of integrated equipment to support compound semiconductor manufacturing. The compound semiconductor wet process product line includes gluing equipment, development equipment, photoresist de-gluing equipment, wet etching equipment, cleaning equipment and metal plating equipment, and is automatically compatible with flat edges or notched wafers.

Semiconductor Assembly And Packaging Equipment Market Segments
•By Type: Plating Equipment, Inspection and Dicing Equipment, Wire Bonding Equipment, Die-Bonding Equipment
•By Application: Consumer Electronics, Healthcare Devices, Automotive, Enterprise Storage, Other Applications
•By End-User: OSATs, IDMs
•By Geography: The global semiconductor assembly and packaging equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Semiconductor assembly and packaging equipment refer to a device used for an integrated chip to function, it needs to be connected to the package or directly to the printed circuit.

Semiconductor Assembly And Packaging Equipment Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:
•Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future
•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.
•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Semiconductor Assembly And Packaging Equipment Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on semiconductor assembly and packaging equipment global market size, drivers and trends, semiconductor assembly and packaging equipment global market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and semiconductor assembly and packaging equipment market growth across geographies. The semiconductor assembly and packaging equipment global market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.


