Disaster Recovery As A Service (DRaaS) Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 15, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Disaster Recovery As A Service (DRaaS) Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) market. As per TBRC’s disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) market forecast, the global disaster recovery as a service (draas) market size is expected to grow to $34.99 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 33.3%.

The rise in need for backing up public and private data drives the growth of the disaster recovery as a service market. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) market share. Major players in the disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) market include Amazon Web Services; IBM Corporation; Cisco SystemsInc.; Microsoft Corporation; Citrix Systems; iland Internet Solutions; Cable & Wireless Communications Limited; SunGard Availability Services.

Trending Disaster Recovery As A Service (DRaaS) Market Trend

Due to rise in the number of cyber threats, companies started using AI and Machine Learning in DRaaS solutions to detect threats and unusual behavior in advance. There are predictive learning algorithms that are being developed to differentiate between real and false disaster recovery situations. These learning algorithms can automatically perform proactive recoveries, eliminating outages before they are detected. For example, Unitrends, a US-based company offers a variety of business continuity and backup services. The company has developed the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in its services which runs during every backup in order to identify backups that are affected by ransomware. Once data threats are identified, the company with the help of AI and new technologies immediately informs about the same making data more secure.

Disaster Recovery As A Service (DRaaS) Market Segments

• By Service Type: Backup & Recovery, Real-Time Replication, Data Protection

• By Application: Banking, Financial services and insurance (BFSI), Government, IT and Telecom, Media And Entertainment, Manufacturing And Logistics, Education

• By Deployment Model: Premises-to-Cloud, Cloud-to-Cloud

• By Size of Enterprise: Large Enterprises, Small & Medium Enterprises

• Cloud Type: Public, Private, Hybrid

• By Geography: The global disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) is a service model based on cloud computing that enables an organizations to back up their data and IT infrastructure to a third-party cloud environment and provide all DR orchestration through a SaaS solution to regain access and functionality of IT infrastructure after a disaster.

Disaster Recovery As A Service (DRaaS) Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Disaster Recovery As A Service (DRaaS) Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) market size, drivers and trends, disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) global market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) market growth across geographies. The disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

