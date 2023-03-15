Urban Autonomous Air Mobility Market By Range, Sales Revenue, COVID-19 Market Scenario, Forecast, 2023-2030

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global urban autonomous air mobility market is experiencing a significant growth due to increase in demand for aerial platforms for intra-city & intercity mobility. Urban autonomous air mobility is an on-demand urban passenger and cargo-carrying transportation system. Autonomous urban air mobility systems can be identified with their ability to perform complex maneuvers for extended period of time while travelling between two points. Growing urban population requires modern mobility solutions for urban traffic problems such as carbon emission, quality of air, and traffic congestion. In addition, several aircraft prototypes are being designed, tested, and created to be used for commercial purposes such as air taxi.

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

Government imposed lockdown to slow the spread of COVID-19 has increased the usage of UAVs for food & medical supplies.

Aircraft manufacturers are forced to delay the testing of prototype aircrafts, due to governments-imposed travel restrictions in the view of COVID-19 pandemic causing a workforce shortage.

Drone manufacturers are facing short-term operational issues due to disruption in supply-chain of component & equipment caused by measures taken by authorities against COVID-19 pandemic.

The drone delivery service providers are unable to procure more drones from the drone manufacturers to keep up with the demand for aerial delivery.

Urban air mobility industry will benefit from the demand for on-demand passenger transport in a post COVID-19 scenario.

Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers and impact analysis

Surge in usage of drone delivery, demand for efficient & fast transportation, and rise in adoption of electric-hybrid vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) are the factors that drive the global urban autonomous air mobility market. However, government regulation & policies for urban aerial vehicles and costly infrastructure development hinder the market growth. On the contrary, investments in smart city, rising commercial applications, and emission-free air mobility system present new pathways in the industry.

The global urban autonomous air mobility market trends are as follows:

Surge in usage of drone delivery

Drones ensures efficient operation and rapid delivery of packages from local distribution hubs. Recently, in 2019, Google’s subsidiary company X, partnered with FedEx (a delivery service company headquartered in Tennessee, US) to offer autonomous drone deliveries under project named Wing. Wing has delivered over thousands of parcels in Australia and US. Moreover, drone has a bundle of sensors to ensure safe delivery to make drone delivery feasible. Recently, in 2020, Zipline (medical product delivery company headquartered in California, US) launched autonomous drone delivery of COVID-19 supplies in the US.

Zipline has been working with the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on small-scale pilot projects over the past few years to prove out the drone delivery concept, but progress has been slow. However, now that COVID-19 has put additional stress on the US health care system, the FAA has granted an emergency waiver to the regulations preventing operation of beyond line-of-sight autonomous drone delivery service through controlled airspace. Such surge in usage of drone delivery is expected to boost the global urban autonomous air mobility market.

By Aircraft Type

Fixed Wing

Rotor Wing

Hybrid Wing

By Range

Intracity (20 – 100 KM)

Intercity (100 – 400 KM)

