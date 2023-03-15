AirSmile extends reach of its Dental Comparison platform
BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AirSmile, a digital dental marketplace created to help Australians take control of their oral health, is now available Australia wide, after the pilot launch in Brisbane.
Designed and developed by a dentist and practice manager with a combined 40 years of experience in the dental industry, AirSmile provides the ability to compare dentists and get instant quotes on existing treatment proposals and more costly treatment types such as implants and crowns. Patients can book online, and by doing so, any records including x-rays are instantly securely available to their selected dental professional, allowing better care outcomes and possible cost saving for the public.
“Over forty percent of Australians put off receiving dental care due to cost. A large element to this is because they don’t have access to transparent, upfront pricing like they do with almost every other product or service industry available in today’s high-tech world,” explained AirSmile co-founder and CEO, Dr Heath Fraser. “On AirSmile, patients can plan treatment, and ‘shop’ from a large network of Australian dentists, giving enough time to digest and accept costs and to make sure they’ve found a dentist that meets every one of their individual needs. Breaking down any barrier possible is what AirSmile is about to ensure Australians are getting the care they need. The platform is totally free for patients to use.”
AirSmile benefits dentists by bringing in motivated, prequalified patients to dentists. Once a patient books an appointment through the platform, AirSmile’s dentist portal instantly transfers his or her file, including any previous records, to the selected dentist. In addition to less time spent gathering details and confirming appointments, this means the professional is able to download and review a patient’s record before arrival.
AirSmile is free to search online at www.airsmile.com. This powerful patient-dentist platform also enables dentists to maintain control over fees and visible detail on breakdown of pricing and treatment while reducing costs for marketing and new patient acquisition. It allows dental business owners to cost-effectively take control of their practice’s online presence to build its reputation through instant and visible patient reviews – displaying both Google business rating and AirSmile patient ratings and reviews.
