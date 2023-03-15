Global Online Microtransaction Market Is Projected To Grow At More Than 11% Rate Through The Forecast Period

online microtransaction Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Online Microtransaction Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the online microtransaction market. As per TBRC’s online microtransaction market forecast, the global online microtransaction market size is expected to grow to $117.95 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 11.4%.

The growth in the online microtransaction market is due to expansion of the gaming industry. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest online microtransaction market share. Major players in the online microtransaction market include SmileGate (CrossFire), Riot Games, Inc., Nexon Co., Ltd., Wargaming.net, NCSoft, Activision Blizzard Inc.

Trending Online Microtransaction Market Trend

The companies adopting new loot box policies in order to adhere to the guidelines of the U.S. game industry trade group, the Entertainment Software Association is a major trend in the online microtransaction market. Companies such as Microsoft, Nintendo, and Sony are planning to have new policies by the end of 2020. Consequently, the players aiming to adopt new disclosure policies of a loot box is the latest trend shaping the growth of the online microtransactions market.

Online Microtransaction Market Segments

•By Type: In-Game Currencies, Random Chance Purchases, In-Game Items, Expiration

•By Device: Mobile, Console, PC

•By Model: Prepay Model, Post-pay Model, Other Models

•By Geography: The global online microtransaction market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Online microtransactions are in-game purchases of virtual items for small amounts of money.

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

