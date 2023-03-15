Behavior Startup worxogo Partners with Genpact on Nudge Coach to Drive Operational Efficiencies for Global Teams
worxogo’s Behavioral Science Led Performance Application to Better Empower Employees Ability to Elevate Business Impact for ClientsBENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Behavior startup, worxogo, recently announced a strategic partnership with Genpact (NYSE: G), a global professional services firm focused on delivering outcomes that transform businesses, to use behavioral science as a compelling element in building engaged, motivated and productive customer experience and contact center teams.
Against the backdrop of an increasingly complex global market of hybrid workspaces and evolving talent priorities, worxogo and Genpact developed a bespoke solution to elevate employee engagement for delivering more favorable outcomes for clients and end customers. Cora Nudge Coach, powered by worxogo, is an application that leverages AI to more deeply understand how employees are driven and where they find fundamental gaps.
Based on a tailored algorithm and behavioral science, the solution then uses motivational ‘nudges’ to connect with teams to encourage improvements in performance indicators such as improved Net-Promoter scores (NPS), customer-satisfaction (C-SAT) results, and other productivity metrics.
To date, Cora Nudge Coach has been deployed to deliver custom KPIs and motivational tips for employees at some of the world’s largest organizations in banking, insurance, healthcare, travel, high-tech, logistics and pharmaceutical industries. have shown that reinforcing the positive behavior acquired from Cora Nudge Coach has a cascading effect of increasing and sustaining productivity and client engagement.
“Genpact’s proven leadership in workplace digital transformation forms a natural synergy with worxogo and their employee Nudge Coach. Our collective clients will benefit from the combination of industry expertise, advanced technology and relentless innovation,” says Sudha Bhamidipati, Co-Founder and Director, worxogo. “We are confident that this partnership will help deliver ongoing productivity improvements for clients and support global enterprises strive for better customer service in a tailored and measurable fashion.”
“Leveraging AI-fueled technologies through strategic partnerships enables Genpact to deliver innovations and drive opportunities for enhancing measurable business impact for our global clients.” says Sachin Pai, Global Customer Support Practice leader at Genpact. “Leveraging the Cora Nudge Coach, powered by worxogo, represents the next evolution in an AI-fueled opportunity to deploy gamification as a nudge for employees to improve their professional skillsets each day, enhance performance, improve client experience and more robustly connect with customers.”
About worxogo:
Incorporated in 2015, worxogo’s Nudge Coach builds high-performing sales, customer support and BPO teams. worxogo’s Nudge Coach is developed with research started at Stanford using cutting-edge behavior design and AI. It is the only enterprise product that delivers behavior-led personalized coaching at scale. worxogo partners with some of the world’s largest enterprises across banking, insurance, healthcare, travel, high-tech, logistics, pharma and life sciences.
