Billboard And Outdoor Advertising Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Billboard And Outdoor Advertising Global Market Report 2023 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 15, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Billboard And Outdoor Advertising Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the billboard and outdoor advertising market. As per TBRC’s billboard and outdoor advertising market forecast, the global billboard and outdoor advertising market size is expected to grow to $76.03 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 2.9%.

The increase in digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising is expected to contribute to the growth of the billboard and outdoor advertising markets. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest billboard and outdoor advertising market share. Major players in the billboard and outdoor advertising market include JCDecaux, Capitol Outdoor LLC., Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc., Lamar Advertising Co., OUTFRONT Media Inc. and Focus Media.

The expansion of programmatic media buying is a growing trend in the field of digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising. Programmatic advertising refers to the use of automated technology for buying advertising space in contrast to traditional methods of digital advertising. This method employs data insights and algorithms to display the appropriate advertisements to the appropriate person at the appropriate time and price. About 82% of viewers were able to recall a DOOH advertisement that they saw over a month ago. The brands have now expanded their in-house programmatic media buying capabilities. For instance, in April 2021, PubMatic, Inc., a sell-side platform that delivers superior results for digital advertising, announced today that BT, a multinational telecommunications company, and Essence, a data and measurement-driven agency part of GroupM, have successfully used a buyer-controlled fee structure to gain control and transparency over all programmatic inventory purchased through PubMatic. The collaboration between BT, Essence, and PubMatic has provided BT with improved visibility into how much of its total media spend reaches end publishers and has assisted them in investigating the 'unknown delta'—the lost or unaccounted-for ad spend between advertisers and publishers during a programmatic auction.

By Type: Painted Billboards, Digital Billboards, Multi-purpose Billboards, Mobile Billboards, Other Types

By Application: Highways, Railway Stations, Buildings, Automobiles, Other Applications

By End-User: Retail, Banks & Financial Institutions, Commercial Buildings, Media & Entertainment, Government, Transportation

By Geography: The global billboard and outdoor advertising market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Billboard advertising is the process of promoting a brand, offering, or campaign by using large-scale print and digital advertising boards. Outdoor advertising refers to advertisements that reach customers while they are outside their homes.

Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Billboard And Outdoor Advertising Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on billboard and outdoor advertising market size, drivers and trends, billboard and outdoor advertising market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and billboard and outdoor advertising market growth across geographies. The billboard and outdoor advertising market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

