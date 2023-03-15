Growing Demand for Petrochemicals Driven By Increasing Industrialization and Urbanization Worldwide 2022-2032- BY PMI
[PDF, Page-149] Petrochemicals Market, By Type (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030COVINA, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Petrochemicals Market is experiencing robust growth driven by the increasing industrialization and urbanization worldwide. Petrochemicals are chemical products derived from petroleum or natural gas, and are used in a wide range of applications such as plastics, rubber, textiles, detergents, and paints. The growing demand for these end-use products, coupled with the rising population and disposable income, is fueling the demand for petrochemicals. Moreover, the development of new technologies and innovative products is expanding the scope of applications for petrochemicals. However, the fluctuation in crude oil prices and the growing concern over the environmental impact of petrochemicals are expected to hamper the market growth. Nonetheless, the increasing focus on the production of bio-based chemicals and the development of new production methods that reduce greenhouse gas emissions are expected to create new growth opportunities in the market. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth due to the rapid industrialization and urbanization in countries such as China and India.
Key Highlights:
• On January 2019, BP PLC, has aimed to increase its production capacity of its petrochemicals unit at its joint venture Lotte BP Chemical Company Limited facility in Ulsan, South Korea. The production capacity will increase to over 1 million tonnes per annum.
• On December 2018, BP PLC, intended to increase its petrochemicals facility, which is a joint venture with SOCAR, in Turkey. The facility will produce 840,000 tonnes of paraxylene (PX), 1.3 million tonnes of purified terephthalic acid (PTA), and 340,000 tonnes of benzene per year.
Analyst View:
In the packaging industry, petrochemicals are utilized as a raw material in the manufacturing of polymers. Polyethylene that is made from ethylene can be soft, hard, and pliable. Pliable and soft polyethylene is mainly used as a raw material for flexible packaging. It is usually used to store and package a wide range of products. Whereas, hard polyethylene is utilized for the manufacturing of rigid packaging. With the increase in demand for rigid and flexible packaging, the demand for polyethylene and thus ethylene is projected to rise over the forecast period, which is anticipated to boost the global petrochemicals market growth.
Segmentation:
Market Segmentation:
• By Type- Ethylene, Propylene, Butadiene, Benzene, Toluene, Xylene, Methanol, and Others
• By Application – Polymers, Paints and Coatings, Solvents, Rubber, Adhesives and Sealants, Surfactants, Dyes, and Others
• By End-user- Packaging, Automotive & Transportation, Construction, Electrical & Electronics, Healthcare, and Others
Regional scope:
• North America - U.S., Canada
• Europe - UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific - Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific
• Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America
• Middle East & Africa - South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa
Key Market Insights from the report:
The market report has been segmented on the basis of type, application, end-user, and region.
• By type, demand for propylene is mainly to increase at a significant CAGR. Polypropylene production will estimated for highest share of new propylene consumption, followed distantly by propylene oxide, acrylonitrile, and cumene. Ethylene is one of the highest-volume petrochemicals across the globe. Ethylene oxide and polyethylene were the two largest outlets for ethylene in 2018, and are expected to follow the similar trend over the forecast period. Methanol is likely to witness substantial demand from diverse sectors including: packaging, construction, furniture, textiles, paints, and coatings.
• By application, the target market is classified into polymers, paints and coatings, solvents, rubber, adhesives and sealants, surfactants, dyes, and others.
• By end-user, the target market is classified into packaging, automotive & transportation, construction, electrical & electronics, healthcare, and others.
• By region, Asia-Pacific accounts for the highest market share owing to rapid industrialization in the region. The regional market is projected to witness a significant CAGR in the coming years. India and are projected to be the major growth-centric countries in the regional market.
Key Players:
• BASF SE
• Shell Chemical Company
• DuPont
• ExxonMobil
• Total S.A.
• Sinopec Limited
• Dow Inc.
• Saudi Arabian Oil Co.
• Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.
• Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC
• LyondellBasell Industries.
The market provides detailed information regarding industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory framework across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included into the report.
Key Topics Covered
Introduction
• Study Deliverables
• Study Assumptions
• Scope of the Study
Executive Summary
• Opportunity Map Analysis
• Market at Glance
• Market Share (%) and BPS Analysis, by Region
• Competitive Landscape
• Heat Map Analysis
• Market Presence and Specificity Analysis
