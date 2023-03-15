Submit Release
Road Closure VT RT 22A area of Hemenway Rd Bridport

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

New Haven Barracks

 

 

Press Release -  - Highway / Traffic Notification

 

VT RT 22A in the area of Hemenway Rd Bridport is closed both lanes of traffic due to a motor vehicle accident.

 

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

 

Motorist should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.


Please drive carefully.

 

Vermont State Police – New Haven Barracks

802-388-4919

