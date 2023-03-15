Road Closure VT RT 22A area of Hemenway Rd Bridport
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
New Haven Barracks
Press Release - - Highway / Traffic Notification
VT RT 22A in the area of Hemenway Rd Bridport is closed both lanes of traffic due to a motor vehicle accident.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorist should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.
Vermont State Police – New Haven Barracks
802-388-4919