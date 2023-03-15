Aerospace Cyber Security Market : Network security, Wireless security, Cloud security, Content security 2021-2031

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Aerospace Cyber Security Market," The aerospace cyber security market was valued at $39.7 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $92.0 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.0% from 2022 to 2031.

Aerospace cybersecurity is a security driven technology which is dedicated towards the safety & security of aircrafts, spacecrafts and drones operating across the globe. Regulations have been made across the globe for the introduction of safety system in aircrafts which has created ample opportunities for the growth of the aerospace cyber security market across the globe. In addition, companies operating across the globe has been inclined towards offering effective cybersecurity solutions which has proved to be a factor supplementing the growth of the global aerospace cyber security market across the globe.

In addition, developments have been carried out by the key players such as The Aerospace Corporation, Eurocontrol, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Thales Group, Raytheon Technologies Corporation and others which are offering their products and services to numerous aerospace service providers which proved to be a factor supplementing the growth of the market across the globe. For instance, in November, 2021, Honeywell International, Inc. launched new software Honeywell NAVITAS. This software uses artificial intelligence (AI), big data, machine learning, cyber security and human-centered design principles. Similarly, in March, 2021, Northrop Grumman Corporation announced that it has established the 100th U.S. Air Force training site on the company's distributed mission operations network (DMON), enabling combat air force (CAF) crews around the world to securely connect with other sites in virtual training and exercises. The DMON connects dissimilar aircraft simulator platforms, allowing CAF crews to seamlessly interoperate and train together in a high-fidelity, realistic virtual environment.

With the advancement in technology, numerous technology-driven companies operating in the industry has been inclined towards offering a wider range of cyber security solutions to be used across different industries which creates a wider scope for the growth of the market across the globe. For instance, in August, 2020, Astronautics Corporation of America developed Aircraft Systems Information Security/Protection (ASISP). To continue its cybersecurity research on core avionics systems, it received funding from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Moreover, the market has been witnessing suitable growth in recent years, owing to increase in investments carried by governments across the globe to enhance the defense sector, which creates lucrative opportunities for the growth of the aerospace cyber security market across the globe.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The spread of COVID-19 further accelerated the development and adoption of cybersecurity services by governments for application in the changing needs of surveillance and control missions. Aerospace cybersecurity will play a pivotal role as the rapid inclination toward digitization through all kinds of channels makes it a target for cybercriminals, and rogue states, and the number of threats is growing fast. These factors play a vital role in promoting the growth of the aerospace cybersecurity market during the forecast period.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

By type, the wireless security segment is projected to dominate the global market in terms of growth rate.

By deployment, the cloud segment is projected to dominate the global Aerospace Cybersecurity market in terms of growth rate.

By application, the drones segment is projected to dominate the global market in terms of growth rate.

By component, the solutions segment is projected to dominate the global market in terms of growth rate.

By region, Asia-Pacific is projected to dominate the global market in terms of growth rate.

The key players operating in the aerospace cybersecurity market are Astronautics Corporation of America, DXC Technology Company, The Aerospace Corporation, EUROCONTROL, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Thales Group, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, BAE System, and Honeywell International, Inc.

