Biophotonics Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Biophotonics Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the biophotonics market. As per TBRC’s biophotonics market forecast, the global biophotonics market size is expected to grow to $113.99 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 11.3%.

The increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries is contributing to the growth of the biophotonics market. North America is expected to hold the largest biophotonics market share. Major players in the biophotonics market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, OPGEN, NU Skin Enterprises, IPG Photonics Corp., Idex Corp., Toshiba, Procter & Gamble.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3270&type=smp

The launch of new advanced techniques in the field of biotechnology is a major trend shaping the biophotonics market. For instance, a team of scientists at the University of St. Andrews (Scotland) developed a fluorescence microscopy technique that allows imaging of delicate biological samples with low damage in neuroscience and biomedicine. This low-damage optical technique is projected to transform the world of biomedicine in the forthcoming years. Hence, the development of new and advanced techniques is gaining significant popularity in the biophotonics global market.

• By Product Technology: In-Vitro, In-Vivo

• By Application: See-Through Imaging, Inside Imaging, Spectromolecular, Surface Imaging, Microscopy, Light Therapy, Biosensors, Other Applications

• By End Use: Diagnostics, Therapeutic, Tests, Other End Uses

• By Geography: The global biophotonics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/biophotonics-global-market-report

Biophotonics is the combination of photonics and biology and is a multidisciplinary research field embracing all light-based technologies applied to life sciences and medicine. It is used to examine, control, and track biological processes at various levels of biology: cellular, tissue, molecular, and organism level.

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

