Cyber Weapons Market : National Defense System, Automated Transportation system, Smart Power Grid 2021-2031

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Cyber Weapons Market," The cyber weapons market was valued at $9.2 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $23.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2022 to 2031.

North America currently dominated the global cyber weapons market in 2021. This is primarily due to an increase in government spending to keep cyberspace stable. Lot of research and debates indicate that some nations and organizations in North America have created and employed cyber weapons. The development and use of cyber weapons has received significant attention from the American government and military. Canada has also been actively involved in the development of cyber weapons and has established Cyber Operators, which cooperate with other government departments and agencies as well as Canada's allies, to increase the ability of the Department of National Defense and the Canadian Armed Forces to maintain a secure cyber environment.

The use of cyber weapons has grown significantly as the U.S. attempts to develop new tools and capacities for national security and defence. The National Security Agency (NSA) and Cyber Command are at the center of the American government's significant investments in the creation of cyberweapons. The development of cyber weapons has been fueled by both the rise in reliance on digital infrastructure and the threat of cyberattacks from other countries, criminal groups, and other entities. The U.S. government accessed crucial data from other countries using cyber weapons. According to Interesting Engineering, in September 2022, the U.S. National Security Agency's (NSA) cyber-warfare unit used 41 different types of weapons to steal critical technology data from a Chinese space and aviation university. This data included the configuration of critical network equipment, network management information, and critical operational information. Specific information regarding their creation and use is not made available to the general public because the use of cyber weapons by the U.S. is highly classified. Also, it is evident that cyber weapons have grown in importance as a tool in the U.S. national security strategy, which has fueled the growth of the cyber weapons business in the country.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY :

By type, the offensive segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By application, the communication network segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By end user, the corporate segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global cyber weapons market include BAE Systems, Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., Broadcom, Cisco Systems, FireEye Inc., General Dynamics Corporation, Kasperksky Lab, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Mandiant, and Raytheon Technologies Corporation.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis :

Furthermore, cybersecurity needs to get greater attention, due to regulatory restrictions brought on by the coronavirus and the increased cyber danger faced by remote workers. For instance, the fact that 47% of people who work from home have fallen victim to phishing scams shows this. The coronavirus pandemic is seen by cybercriminals as an opportunity to ramp up their criminal activity by preying on remote workers and the public's intense interest in coronavirus news, such as fraudulent fake coronavirus-related websites.

