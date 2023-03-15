Microgrid Market is Projected to Reach $59.74 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 14.9%

Microgrid Market 2030

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Microgrid Market by Connectivity (Grid Connected and Off-grid Connected), Type (AC Microgrids, DC Microgrids, and Hybrid) and End User (Commercial & Industrial, Government, Healthcare, Remote, Utility, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast–2030,” the microgrid market size was valued at $15.88 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach at $59.74 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.9% from 2021 to 2030.

The report offers an insightful analysis of the Microgrid Market 2023-2030 based on revenue size, share, sales estimation, and key drivers. The report also includes detailed statistics on the opportunities, restraints, and drivers that have a direct impact on the market growth.

The key players profiled in the report include ABB, General Electric, Siemens, Eaton Corporation, Honeywell, Schneider Electric, S&C Electric, Spirae Inc., Exelon Corporation, and Pareto Energy. Market players have adopted various strategies, such as product launch, collaboration & partnership, joint venture, and acquisition, to expand their foothold in the microgrid industry.

The study highlights the plans and policies adopted by the topmost industry players to maintain their position in the Microgrid Market by making them operational players in that sector. The market leaders have been carefully evaluated based on their revenue size, service/product portfolio, regional presence, important plans & policies, and overall market growth contribution. The primary research contains a thorough and exhaustive discussion with a global participant, while the secondary research includes a large volume of product or service descriptions.

Investment research:

The Global Microgrid Market Report also examines upcoming business opportunities across the industry. These minute details ensure that shareholders are fully informed of the current investment prospects of the market.

Key areas covered in the global Microgrid Market report:

1. Recent developments and trends.

2. Drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the market.

3. Leading market players and their shareholdings.

4. Covid 19 impact on the market.

Chapter 5: MICROGRID MARKET, BY type

5.1.Overview

5.2.AC microgrids

5.2.1.Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2.Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3.Market analysis, by country

5.3.DC microgrids

5.3.1.Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2.Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3.Market analysis, by country

5.4.Hybrid Microgrids

5.4.1.Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2.Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3.Market analysis, by country

Chapter 6:microgrid MARKet, BY end user

6.1.Overview

6.2.Commercial and Industrial

6.2.1.Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2.Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3.Market analysis, by country

6.3.Government

6.3.1.Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2.Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3.Market analysis, by country

6.4.Healthcare

6.4.1.Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.2.Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3.Market analysis, by country

6.5.Remote

6.5.1.Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.5.2.Market size and forecast region

6.5.3.Market analysis, by country

6.6.Utility

6.6.1.Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.6.2.Market size and forecast region

6.6.3.Market analysis, by country

6.7.Others

6.7.1.Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.7.2.Market size and forecast, by region

6.7.3.Market analysis, by country

