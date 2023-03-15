Sneak Preview of New Film "Hope of Escape" to be held on Nantucket Island March 24
Filmmaker Amy Gerber Presents an Alternative to Hollywood’s “Slavery Film” GenreMIDDLEBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From indie filmmaker Amy Gerber, comes her new feature film, Hope of Escape, a true story about an enslaved mother and daughter in South Carolina who must escape before they are sold and separated forever. Their only hope is to connect with their free relatives in Massachusetts and convince the most powerful abolitionists of their time to help them.
A special sneak preview of Hope of Escape will be held on Friday, March 24, 2023, 5:00 p.m., at the Museum of African American History, African Meeting House, 29 York St, Nantucket, MA 02554 for museum patrons, cast/crew, and the press. A reception before the screening will begin at 4:30 p.m. adjacent to the African Meeting House. The upcoming release of the film this year also coincides with the dedication of a memorial for Gerber’s great-great grandfather, William B. Gould (called Wilby in Hope of Escape) in Dedham, MA on Sunday, May 28, 2023.
Hope of Escape offers an alternative to the standard Hollywood “slavery film” genre that usually depicts excessive violence and victimization. This film features enslaved persons with agency, who used their special skills and literacy to plan their emancipation. The film also shines light on the “above-ground Underground Railroad” where slave masters were paid a “ransom” (much like how Frederick Douglass gained freedom) by families in order to free their enslaved relatives. Gerber, a direct descendant of the main characters, brings her forebears to life in celebrating the courage of one family determined to make a better life and a better country.
Black history is in the news. President Biden stated on February 27, 2023, “history matters, and Black history matters” (AP). This sentiment has translated into significant interest for Hope of Escape and has been building since principle photography began in June 2021. The film has already won several awards and grants. Hope of Escape was selected for the prestigious Women Make Movies Production Assistance Program in New York. Other awards/grants include the University Film and Video Production Award, the Footcandle Society Filmmaker Grant, funding in part by the Virginia and South Carolina Humanities, underwritten by the National Endowment for the Humanities, the Cabell Foundation grant, and the Virginia Film Office. Alan Jackson of the Footcandle Society says “In competition with other projects, your project excels in artistic merit. We are ready to assist in bringing your important work to fruition.”
Official trailers of the film can be found at:
https://www.hopeofescapemovie.com/trailers
The Women Make Movies project page for Hope of Escape is:
https://www.wmm.com/sponsored-project/hope-of-escape/
A press kit of the film can accessed on FilmFreeway:
https://filmfreeway.com/HopeofEscape394
