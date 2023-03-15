Thundercomm Announces the Release of EB3Gen2 Edge AI Station to Drive Digital Transformation Across IoT Solutions

Thundercomm, a world leading IoT product and solution provider, today announces its expanded edge station series products with the launch of the EB3Gen2 Edge AI Station, which is based on the Qualcomm® QCS6490 System-on-Chip (SoC). Designed with optional Linux, Ubuntu, Android and Windows operating systems, it's the first of its kind to provide premium AI capability at an affordable price, serving as a solid foundation to accelerate digital transformation in smart manufacturing, smart retail, smart city, video collaboration and more.

EB3Gen2 Edge AI Station features the latest generation AI engine with 13 INT8 TOPS AI performance, deeply optimized streaming media AI analysis service, and can support up to 8 channels FHD decoding, which fits well for high throughput, low latency scenarios of security monitoring, traffic safety monitoring, quality assurance in manufacturing, production safety monitoring in plants, operation safety monitoring in petrol stations, customer behavior analysis in retail stores, etc. It has all the features that an industrial computer needs, including rich interfaces, multiple network connection modes and industrial design, which can be used in industrial AI inspection, sorting machines, etc.

Nowadays, organizations rely on data more than ever before for better decision making, and this growing need for data and real-time analytics has pushed the robust development of edge AI and its applications. EB3Gen2 Edge AI Station delivers powerful AI capabilities at a lower cost to help enterprises in different industries to use AI in its digital transformation for more efficient operation and improved productivity.

"We have seen an increasing demand for edge computing devices, with rapidly expanding capabilities and possible uses. EB3Gen2 is one more functional ready edge box we introduced to the EBX series. It is embedded with the edgeOS we developed, cloud and AI abilities, as well as high availability of microservices, which is set to make it easier for enterprises to quickly build digital transformation solutions at the edge," said Hiro Cai, CEO at Thundercomm.

"The EB3Gen2 Edge AI station based on the Qualcomm QCS6490 SoC has the capability to help digitally transform enterprises across the globe," stated Dev Singh, vice president, business development, and head of building, enterprise and industrial automation, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "As the world grows to rely more on data analysis, Thundercomm is creating innovative technology that can monitor almost everything from consumer behavior in a retail store to monitoring production safety in plants."

About Thundercomm

Thundercomm, a joint venture between Thunder Software Technology Co., Ltd and Qualcomm (China) Holding Co. Ltd., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., was established to accelerate innovation in the Internet of Things and automotive industry, providing one-stop solutions powered by Qualcomm Technologies. Through its capabilities in operating systems including Android, Linux, and others, abroad software and on-device AI technology portfolio, and a global sales and support network, Thundercomm is a valuable and trusted partner to global customers aiming to build high-quality, next-generation products and shorten time-to-commercialization. Learn more at www.thundercomm.com

