Bigge and Liebherr Reinforce Partnership with the Addition of the LRT 1130 to Bigge's Perfect Fleet

Bigge Crane and Rigging Co. is excited to announce the addition of Liebherr's newest LRT 1130-2.1 rough terrain crane to its Perfect Feet® at ConExpo 2023. This powerful German-engineered crane features 140 US-ton lifting capacity and the longest telescopic boom of any 2-axle rough terrain crane globally.

LAS VEGAS (PRWEB) March 14, 2023

Bigge has long been committed to providing their customers with the highest quality cranes from top manufacturers and this newest addition is no exception. The Liebherr LRT 1130-2.1 offers the same quality, performance, and strength that have come to be expected from Liebherr while also being economical to transport and safe to operate.

Adding this piece of equipment to Bigge's Perfect Fleet further cements its reputation as one of America's leading suppliers of heavy lift cranes for industrial and commercial construction projects. With an impressive selection of over 1,800 cranes that now includes the Liebherr LRT 1130-2.1, Bigge remains a reliable source for all heavy lifting needs for customers coast-to-coast.

At the celebratory event at ConExpo, Bigge and Liebherr celebrated their successful long-standing partnership. "We are excited to add our first Liebherr Rough Terrain crane to our Perfect Fleet. The 140-ton RT fits perfectly between the nation's largest fleet of 130 and 160-ton RTs," said Weston Settlemier, President and CEO of Bigge Crane and Rigging Co.

Pierre Bilgeri, Division Director of Mobile and Crawler Cranes for Liebherr USA, shared his excitement for Bigge's addition to their Rough Terrain offering, saying "We are incredibly excited that the Liebherr LRT 1130-2.1 is joining Bigge's Perfect Fleet."

If you are interested in renting this LRT 1130 for your upcoming project or are considering purchasing one, visit Bigge.com for details.

About Bigge

Since 1916, Bigge Crane and Rigging Co. has been the premier provider of best-in-class cranes. Bigge offers crane rentals, cranes for sale, crane parts, and specialized heavy lift equipment to customers across America. With headquarters in California and Texas, Bigge operates a strategic network of over 20 service locations nationwide, allowing them to provide logistical and field support throughout the United States. Bigge actively buys and sells new and quality used cranes and maintains a rental fleet of more than 1,800 assets. Safety, teamwork, results, innovation, and passion are central to Bigge's core values. Bigge continues to lead the crane industry into the 21st century with generations of combined experience in the crane and rigging industry.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/bigge_and_liebherr_reinforce_partnership_with_the_addition_of_the_lrt_1130_to_bigge_s_perfect_fleet/prweb19226372.htm