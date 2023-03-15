New book takes readers into one woman's insightful mentorship journey and how mentoring makes a positive change in people's lives

Raejean Kanter releases 'Who Held the Door Open? Mentoring Through Life's Challenges'

MILWAUKEE, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For most of her lifetime, Raejean Kanter has been listening to people who were searching for answers. With her unique strategy of reflective listening and storytelling, she enables others to find the answers they are seeking within themselves. Her mission is to share her many years of experiences and show how mentoring can make a positive change in people's lives.

In "Who Held the Door Open? Mentoring Through Life's Challenges" (published by Balboa Press) Kanter shares her real-life experiences as a business executive and philanthropist, and takes readers through an insightful journey into more than 50 mentorships in her lifetime and the unique experiences and challenges her mentees faced in times of adversity or transition. The true stories in this book are from four of her mentees. Each of them wrote their own story, in their own words, and in their own style of writing. As readers go from chapter to chapter, they will notice how they each have their own way of presenting the unique person they are. Here, they share how they have overcome challenging times with the help of a mentor.

"This book is based on mentor-mentee relationships. You will see that for each of these relationships, there is a different model. All involve two people who are willing to share with each other for the specific purpose of growth. In the beginning, a bond must be formed so that each person involved can determine what he or she can give and what he or she can gain. Some of these partnerships last for many years, some last for a while and renew after a break, and others last only to solve a need. If you're entering this type of relationship, whether you are looking for a mentor or you are a mentor, I want to share with you some of the insights I have discovered," Kanter says.

When asked what she wants readers to take away from the book, Kanter answered, "When a person asks you if you would be their mentor, please see it as one of the highest compliments you can receive. You have been chosen because of what others see in you. Many times, it is far more than what we see in ourselves. The time I have given as a mentor has given back a hundredfold in love and appreciation. I always smile widely when someone introduces me as his or her mentor. Enjoy the wonderful role you have chosen. It will pay you back with love and happiness." For more details about the book, please visit https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/828753-who-held-the-door-open

"Who Held the Door Open? Mentoring Through Life's Challenges"

By Raejean Kanter

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 166 pages | ISBN 9798765233252

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 166 pages | ISBN 9798765233245

E-Book | 166 pages | ISBN 9798765233269

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Born and raised in Wisconsin, Raejean Kanter has a Bachelor of Business Administration from St. Norbert College and a Masters of Education from Cardinal Stritch University. Her professional career includes work in youth ministry, adolescent pregnancy and pregnancy prevention, non-profit agency administration, charitable foundation management and public relations. In addition, she has written five children's books under the name of Grandma Book's World. The mission of this series is to help young children learn about other cultures and foster a greater understanding of inclusion. Early in her career, she co-authored "Understanding Sex and Sexuality," a book about human growth and development for middle school students. When she is not busy with her work endeavors, she enjoys traveling and she greatly values time spent with her family. After being a widow for 17 years, she married again in 2021. Together, she and her husband have traveled the world and she has visited over 50 countries. She has two adult children and six grandchildren who are at the center of her heart. With her recent marriage, she added two stepsons and two more grandchildren.

