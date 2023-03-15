In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity Market Size, Trends, Opportunities and Key Manufacturers Forecast to 2030

Depending on connectivity, the in-flight entertainment and connectivity market is fragmented into satellite connectivity and air-to-ground connectivity.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market by Type, Aircraft, and Connectivity: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” the global in flight entertainment and connectivity market was valued at $4.13 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $11.65 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.36%.

Advancements in connectivity technologies, supportive policies to use personal electronic devices onboard, and rise in number of airline passengers drive the growth of the global IFEC market. However, high cost associated with networking technologies and connectivity hardware restrains the market growth. On the other hand, surge in demand for advanced in-flight connectivity & content streaming services presents new opportunities in the coming years.

The adoption of in-flight entertainment & connectivity reduced considerably during the pandemic. The revenue in the aviation sector declined due to stoppage of operations and restrictions on international & domestic travel during the lockdown.

Airports and airlines suffered huge losses during the pandemic. This further stopped them and government authorities to invest in advanced in-flight entertainment and connectivity systems.

North America dominates the market, in terms of revenue, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The U.S. dominated the global in-flight entertainment and connectivity market share in North America in 2020, owing to increase in R&D activities; technological developments by key players; rapid adoption of innovative technologies in making in-flight entertainment and connectivity solutions. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to rise in adoption of in-flight entertainment and connectivity services across several Asian nations, for instance, China, India, Japan, and South Korea.

By type, the global in-flight entertainment and connectivity market is segregated into IFE hardware, IFE connectivity, and IFE content. The IFE hardware segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020, owing to high cost of hardware components that are installed in aircraft.

On the basis of aircraft, the market is segmented into wide-body, narrow-body, and business jets. The wide-body segment garnered the highest revenue in 2020, owing to high penetration of in-flight entertainment and connectivity solutions in wide-body aircraft.

Depending on connectivity, the in-flight entertainment and connectivity market is fragmented into satellite connectivity and air-to-ground connectivity. The satellite connectivity segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2020, owing to high demand for satellite connectivity for providing in flight entertainment and connectivity.

Key Findings Of The Study

By type, the IFE content segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

On the basis of aircraft, the narrow body segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in future.

Depending on connectivity, the satellite connectivity segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in future.

Region wise, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The key players that operate in the global in flight entertainment and connectivity market include Anuvu, EcoStar Corporation, Honeywell International Inc, Intelsat, Kymeta Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, SITA (OnAir), Thales Group, Thinkom Solution, and Viasat Inc.

