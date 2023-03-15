Automotive Balance Shaft Market Trend, Competitive Growth Overview and Forecast to 2030

The significant factors impacting the growth of the automotive balance shaft market include increase in demand for inline-4 cylinder engines.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Surge in demand for inline 4-cylinder engines, increase in need for vehicle engines with reduced noise, harshness, and vibration, and rise in adoption of fuel-efficient vehicles with low carbon emission have boosted the growth of the global automotive balance shaft market. However, surge in sale of luxury vehicles & sports utility vehicles with high-performance engines and increase in adoption of electric vehicles hinder the market growth. On the contrary, rise in demand for passenger vehicles from developing countries and technological advancements would open new opportunities in the future.

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Automotive Balance Shaft Market by Engine Type, Manufacturing Process, Application, and Sales Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030”, the global automotive balance shaft market was valued at $10,489.0 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $16,691.3 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic severely affected the sales of new vehicles, resulted in disruption of supply chain, and caused delays in manufacturing of vehicles.

However, due to relaxation of lockdown restriction, the demand for vehicles is expected to increase.

The report segments the global automotive balance shaft market on the basis of engine type, manufacturing process, application, sales channel, and region.

Based on engine type, the inline-3-cylinder enginesegment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. However, the inline-4 cylinder engine segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to around two-thirds of the market.

On the basis of application, the light commercial vehicles segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. However, the passenger cars segment held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the market.

The global automotive balance shaft market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc., Engine Power Components, Inc., Hirschvogel Group, Linamar Corporation, MAT Foundry Group Ltd., Musashi Seimitsu Industry Co., Ltd., Ningbo Jingda Hardware Manufacture Co., Ltd., Otics Corporation, Sansera Engineering Limited, and TFO Corporation.

The global automotive balance shaft market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific dominated in 2020, holding more than half of the market. However, the market across LAMEA is projected to showcase the highest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

Key Findings Of The Study

Depending on engine type, the inline 3 cylinder engine segment is expected to register a significant automotive balance industry growth during the forecast period.

By manufacturing process, the forging segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

According to application, the light commercial vehicle segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By sales channel, the aftermarket segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period.

Region wise, LAMEA is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

