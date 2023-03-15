Governor Newsom Expands Storm State of Emergency to Three Additional Counties

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today proclaimed a state of emergency to support storm response and relief efforts in the counties of Alpine, Orange and Trinity, which join 40 counties the Governor has previously proclaimed a state of emergency for since the start of severe winter storms in late February.At Governor Newsom’s request, last week President Biden issued a Presidential Emergency Declaration authorizing federal assistance to support state and local storm response efforts. With storms forecasted to continue through mid-March, California continues to mobilize personnel and resources to impacted communities across California.

The text of today’s emergency proclamation can be found here.

Visit CalAlerts.org to sign up for local wireless emergency alerts and QuickMap.ca.gov to check road conditions in your area.

