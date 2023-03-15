Funding for Economic Development Organizations Foster Competitive Business Environment

CANADA, March 15 - Released on March 14, 2023

Today, the Government of Saskatchewan is pleased to announce $450,000 in funding to Economic Development Regina (EDR) and Saskatoon Regional Economic Development Authority (SREDA). This funding ensures the alignment of service delivery by reinforcing a cross-provincial approach to economic development supports for the organizations.

“Saskatchewan is committed to fostering a competitive business environment and this investment allows us to leverage the expertise of the two largest regional economic development agencies,” Trade and Export Development Minister Jeremy Harrison said. “EDR and SREDA’s strong history and innate connection to the business community will allow Saskatchewan to better support economic development initiatives and support capacity building province-wide, which is growth that works for everyone.”

This funding will be divided between the two organizations and used to develop sustainable growth initiatives and implement engagement strategies to grow the provincial economy. Saskatchewan has many innovative strengths and a competitive business environment with lots of room for growth.

“Taking this initiative is about being proactive with the opportunities for our city and province,” Economic Development Regina CEO Chris Lane said. “For the first time, we have economic development agencies and the province working in lockstep to identify, qualify, and bring investment and growth for everyone.”

In 2022, Saskatchewan saw record exports valued at $52 billion and a third consecutive year of record agriculture exports valued at $18.4 billion. This increased export revenue allows Saskatchewan to build an even stronger economy, create more jobs and attract future investment for the province.

-30-

