Manchin Announces $3.2 Million to Upgrade Underground Storage Tanks, Prevent Hazardous Leaks Across West Virginia

March 14, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee and member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $3,252,469 from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection. The funding will support properly maintaining, monitoring and upgrading underground storage tanks across West Virginia to prevent releases of petroleum and other hazardous substances into the environment.

“Every West Virginian deserves clean water to drink and fresh air to breathe,” said Senator Manchin. “I’m pleased the EPA is investing more than $3.2 million to ensure our underground storage tanks across West Virginia are properly monitored, maintained and upgraded where necessary to protect our communities from hazardous leaks. The funding announced today will help prevent releases of petroleum and other harmful substances into the environment, as well as enhance public health and safety for all West Virginians. As Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee and as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to protect the wellbeing of communities across the Mountain State.”

Individual awards listed below: