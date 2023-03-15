54 Years a Recluse - A Man Called Possum - The Mystery Man who Became Legend of the Australian Outback

A Man Called Possum - The Mystery Man who became a legend of the Australian outback

Now available as an audiobook A Man Called Possum - by Max Jones and narrated by Graeme Goodings.

From 8 to 80 this is a story of adventure, ambition, rejection, resilience, compassion and at the end of it all, optimism to take on and deal all that life can throw at you.” — Graeme Goodings

ADELAIDE, SOUTH AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, March 15, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Contact Graeme Goodings00+61+403 929 245graeme@goodinningsmedia.com.auThe true story of David James Jones who turned his back on society during the Great Depression and when man landed on the Moon was still living alone in the bush.Now available as an audiobook - A Man Called Possum - by Max Jones and narrated by Graeme Goodings.As Australia’s mighty Murray River swells and flood peaks reach heights only seen in 1956 comes a story of a man who turned his back on society to live as recluse along the Murray for more than 50 years.Was he a Murderer or Criminal on the Run?There were rumours he was a doctor who had fled after murdering his wife. Over many years the mystery grew until Riverland Police Detective Sergeant Max Jones went in search of the man known only as ‘Possum.’It took years tracking Possums’ whereabouts along the Murray before Max caught up with him, and then it took numerous meetings before Possum felt confident enough to tell the real story.How did he Survive Living for Decades in the Outdoors?The outback is a land of extremes, daily temperatures of 35 degrees or more in summer plunging to near zero in winter. But not only did he survive, he thrived for 54 years.So what was Possum’s story?Where did he come from? Why did he choose to live the life he did? And how did he develop a connection with the wildlife, the birds, the animals that were to be his only companions in life?“From 8 to 80 this is a story of adventure, ambition, rejection, resilience, compassion and at the end of it all, optimism to take on and deal all that life can throw at you.”Max Jones, an outback legend in his own right, tells a compelling story of the friendship he built up with the Possum and unravels a story for all ages.For a review copy, interviews and further information contact Graeme Goodings00+61+403 929 245 graeme@goodinningsmedia.com.au

A Man Called Possum - backgrounder - the man behind the mystery