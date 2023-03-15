WESTERN ALLIANCE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Western Alliance Bancorporation on Behalf of Western Alliance Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Western Alliance Bancorporation ("Western Alliance" or the "Company") WAL on behalf of Western Alliance stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Western Alliance has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On March 10, 2023, Business Insider reported after Silicone Valley Bank's $1.8 billion loss, shares of Western Alliance have crashed. The Company issued financial updates, "showing growing deposits and strong liquidity in the form $2.5 billion in cash on its balance sheet, a fully collateralized credit facility of $13.1 billion, and uncommitted credit lines of $4.6 billion."

On this news, Western Alliance's price fell $13.02 per share, or 20.88%, to close at $49.34 per share on March 10, 2023. On March 13, 2023, Western Alliance's shares fell 12.4% to $43.20 in pre-market trading.

