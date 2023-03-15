US Online Higher Education Market is set to grow by USD 33.35 billion from 2021 to 2026, Driven by the collaborations between enterprises and educational institutions - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The online higher education market in the US size is estimated to increase by USD 33.35 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 19.82%during the forecast period. The collaboration between enterprises and educational institutions is a major driver for the growth of the online higher education market in the US. The collaborations can take numerous forms. But the most common are training, partnerships, or R&D partnerships. The IBM-Charlotte was designed by the University of North Carolina-Charlotte (UNC-Charlotte) and IBM with the aim to enhance the university's technical vitality, expanding its local personnel resource bank. It ultimately offers IBM's technical communicators a way of earning degrees in their field of work. Hence, such collaborations are expected to drive the market growth of online higher education in the US.

Online higher education market in the US – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The online higher education market in the US is fragmented with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer online higher education in us in the market are American Public Education Inc., Adtalem Global Education Inc., Apollo Education Group Inc., Graham Holdings Co., Grand Canyon Education Inc., ITT Educational Services Inc., LINCOLN EDUCATIONAL SERVICES Corp., Perdoceo Education Corp., Strategic Education Inc., and Zovio Inc. and others.



What's New? -

Recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Vendor Offerings -

American Public Education Inc. - The company offers solutions for online higher education that focuses on training and degrees that help provide pathways to employment and career advancement.

The company offers solutions for online higher education that focuses on training and degrees that help provide pathways to employment and career advancement. Adtalem Global Education Inc. - The company offers solutions for online higher education that empowers financial institutions to prepare their frontlines, compliance teams, executive leadership, and board of directors with comprehensive enterprise compliance, risk management, and professional development education, under the brand name of ADTALEM.

The company offers solutions for online higher education that empowers financial institutions to prepare their frontlines, compliance teams, executive leadership, and board of directors with comprehensive enterprise compliance, risk management, and professional development education, under the brand name of ADTALEM. Apollo Education Group Inc. - The company offers solutions for online higher education that helps to finish up a degree or pursue career goals providing undergraduate and graduate online college courses, under the brand name Phoenix .

The company offers solutions for online higher education that helps to finish up a degree or pursue career goals providing undergraduate and graduate online college courses, under the brand name Phoenix.

Online Higher Education Market in the US - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on subjects (commerce and management, STEM, Arts, and others) and courses (non-degree courses and degree courses).

The market share growth in the US by the commerce and management segment will be significant during the forecast period. US organizations have witnessed an increase in income of about 42% through online learning. Commerce and business management online courses are designed to help students achieve business language proficiency. It is combined by adding business analytics and financial accounting courses. Furthermore, the number of students participating in online courses doubled since 2019. Hence, the increasing number of participants is driving growth in the segment.

Online Higher Education Market in the US – Market Dynamics

Key Trends -

The growing use of wearable gadgets is a major trend supporting the online higher education market growth in the US.

Technologies like augmented reality (AR) also change the learning experience of participants. The users get a chance to learn in different learning environments through 3D simulations and scenarios that are developed using wearable technology devices.

Furthermore, theoretical explanations of different concepts and step-by-step training on operations in an organization, which is followed by familiarizing students with on-the-floor working environments, are time-consuming.

Thus, wearable technology devices enable universities and educational institutions to engage with students directly on the floor. This is known to reduce the duration as well as make students more comfortable with online learning.

Major challenges -

Designing e-learning courses is a key challenge hindering the online higher education market growth in the US.

In order to develop the content for online courses, a significant amount of time, money, and resources are needed.

On average, moderately interactive online content takes up about 90-240 hours to be developed. This costs developers approximately $10,000 per produced hour for moderate-level content. The cost keeps rising as the complexity of the content increases.

per produced hour for moderate-level content. The cost keeps rising as the complexity of the content increases. Resources needed, the state of the source content, the elements embedded in the online content, and the interactivity and instructional complexities involved are some of the major factors impacting the cost incurred in creating online education content.

What are the key data covered in this Online Higher Education Market in the US report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the online higher education market in US between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the online higher education market in US size and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the online higher education industry across the US

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the online higher education market in US vendors

The K-12 online education market size in China is expected to increase by USD 18.93 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 15.45%. One of the key factors driving the k-12 online education market growth in China is the growing adoption of online test preparation courses in the country.

The online education market in India is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 19.9% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 3,461.93 million. Skill development and employment are driving market growth.

Online Higher Education Market in the US Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.82% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 33.35 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 19.55 Regional analysis US Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled American Public Education Inc., Adtalem Global Education Inc., Apollo Education Group Inc., Graham Holdings Co., Grand Canyon Education Inc., ITT Educational Services Inc., LINCOLN EDUCATIONAL SERVICES Corp., Perdoceo Education Corp., Strategic Education Inc., and Zovio Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

