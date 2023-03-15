Cosmetic Pencil & Pen Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 7.5% Between 2023 and 2033, Totalling Around US$ 5.7 Billion by 2033 - Report by Future Market Insights, Inc.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cosmetic pencil & pen market would be worth US$ 2.8 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 5.7 billion by 2033, likely to register a 7.5% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.



The study opines that the increasing focus to developments and innovation will continue to remain one of the vital factors that accelerates the market growth of the cosmetic pencil & pen.

As per the key findings of the report, the global cosmetic pencil & pen market is projected to experience noteworthy growth over the forecast period due to various driving factors such as growing e-commerce industry and increasing demand for cosmetic product. The major players of cosmetic pencil & pen are focusing on the e-commerce channels for sales and promotion, finds the study.

Request for Sample Report@ http://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-2565

The e-commerce industry is growing at a good pace and is expected to contribute to the increasing sales of cosmetic products, and simultaneously influence the emerging trends in the global cosmetic pencil and pen market during the forecast period. E-commerce provide small and local manufacturers a large platform to do business, which is expected to increase in market share by reaching new customers.

Consumers are attracted towards the buying process provided by the e-commerce industry, it speeds up the buying process and saves time. It also provides a comparative study about the product with reduced cost, and this will bolster online sales of cosmetic pencil & pens in the coming future.

Asia Pacific to Hold One-Third Revenue Share; Market Leaders to Expand Their Presence in the Region

The FMI study finds that China, South Korea and Japan are the leading exporter and importer of cosmetic product in the Asia Pacific region, and these countries cumulatively accounts for approximately 2/3rd of the total Asia Pacific cosmetic pencil & pen market. It is due to increase in per capita income of working women and increasing attention towards fashionable cosmetic product.

Europe is also expected to witness a positive outlook towards cosmetic pencil and pen in the forecast period followed by the Asia Pacific region. France and U.S. are the leading exporters in the global market. It is due to presence of key players in cosmetic pencil & pen manufacturing. Leading European cosmetic pencil & pen manufacturers are entering into potential market of Asia pacific, and more often in Southeast Asia.

The tier 2 companies are also planning to expand their presence in the global market with increased production capacity with acquisition and mergers. Growing penetration of local manufacturers in their respective regions also fuels the cosmetic pencil & pen market. Furthermore, emerging economies of Latin America such as Mexico and Argentina are expected to have potential in the cosmetic pencil & pen market during the forecast period. All these factors will create demand for cosmetic pencil & pen in the coming years.

Request For Customization@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-2565

Cosmetic Pencil & Pen Market: Vendor Insights

Leading cosmetic companies such as

Intercos S.p.A,

Swallowfield PLC,

Schwan-STABILO

Cosmetic GmbH & Co. KG and



HCT Group are focusing on developing innovative product and also focusing on expanding its geographical presence to sustain in the market. The companies providing various types of cosmetic pencil & pen with increase product offering help them to increase the revenue and sales of the company.

Some of the other key players in the global cosmetic pencil & pen market are

Alkos Cosmetiques SAS,

Oxygen Development LLC,

JOVI S.A,

A.W. Faber-Castell Cosmetics GmbH,

Confalonieri Matite S.R.L,

Columbia Cosmetics Manufacturing Inc,

Eugeng International Trade Co., Ltd.,

Quadpack Spain SL,

Ningbo Beautiful Daily Cosmetic Packaging Co., Ltd.,

The Packaging Company, and

Alovey Cosmetic Packaging Co.,Ltd.



Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-2565

Key Segments Covered in Cosmetic Pencil & Pen Industry Research

By Material :

By Product Type :

Sharpenable Wooden Pencils

Sharpenable Molded Pencils

Mechanical Pencils



By Application :

Eye Eyeliner & Kajal Eye Shadow Eye Brow Mascara

Lip Lip Liners Lipsticks Lip Gloss

Clean-up Pencils

Concealer Pencils

Cheek Balms

Sculpting Pencils

Skin Glossing Pencils

Browse Full Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/cosmetic-pencil-and-pen-packaging-market

Have a Look at Recent Trending Research Reports of Consumer Product

Cosmetic Pigments Market Size: The cosmetic pigments market size is estimated to be US$ 12.98 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach roughly US$ 24.24 Billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 6.45% from 2023 to 2033.

Organic Cosmetics Market Share: In 2022, the organic cosmetics market is anticipated to be worth US$ 19.6 Billion. The market is expected to increase at a 5.1% CAGR from US$ 20.5 billion in 2023 to US$ 33.7 billion in 2033

ASEAN Organic Cosmetics Market Demand: ASEAN Organic Cosmetics Market By distribution channel (Departmental Stores, Franchise Outlet, Beauty Specialist Salon, Direct Sales), product (Skin Care, Hair Care, Make Up, Fragrances, Toiletries) & Region Forecast to 2014 - 2020

Vegan Cosmetics Market Trends: Vegan Cosmetics Market By Product Type (Facial Products, Eye Products, Lip Products), Packaging (Compact Cases, Jars, Pencils and Sticks), Sales Channel (Modern Trade, Convenience Stores, Departmental Stores ) & Region - Forecast 2020 - 2030

Eyeliner Pen Market Forecast: Eyeliner pens have gained traction in the cosmetic industry owing to their simpler applicability with a wick-type nib pen which helps in enhancing women's appearance.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com