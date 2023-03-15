CBP Officers Seize Fentanyl and Cocaine at the Bridge of the Americas

EL PASO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Bridge of the Americas Border Crossing intercepted fentanyl and cocaine on two separate failed smuggling attempts on Tuesday.

“CBP Officers remain ever vigilant in their enforcement efforts to prevent illicit drugs from entering our country,” said El Paso Port Director Ray Provencio. “Experienced CBP Officers utilize their skill, and various tools and other resources to aid in the successful interception of these dangerous drugs.”

The first interception occurred shortly before 11:00 a.m. when CBP Officers encountered a 26-year-old female, U.S. citizen who arrived from Mexico via the vehicle lanes. The woman was referred for a secondary inspection of the vehicle which included screening by a CBP canine team and non-intrusive exam. Physical inspection of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of mixed bundles containing 5.77 pounds of cocaine and 16.31 pounds of fentanyl.

A few hours later, CBP officers encountered a 34-year-old female, Mexican citizen who arrived from Mexico via the vehicle lanes. The woman was referred for a secondary inspection of the vehicle where a CBP canine team and a non-intrusive exam led CBP officers to locate 23.05 pounds of cocaine.

The subjects arrested by CBP officers were turned over to state and local authorities for prosecution.