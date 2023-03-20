MASTER P AND THE YOU ARE NOT ALONE FOUNDATION BRING AWARENESS TO MENTAL HEALTH 2nd ANNUAL BIRTHDAY BASH AT THE SMOOTHIE KING ALL-STAR CONCERT RETURNS TO NOLA

Last year was such a success, we performed to a sold-out crowd, I decided to use this platform for good, to make a difference, to bring awareness to a cause that is dear to me, Mental Health.” — Percy Master P Miller

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, USA, March 20, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Percy Master P Miller and the You Are Not Alone Foundation will help bring mental health awareness to New Orleans at the benefit concert on April 28th at the Smoothie King. This marks Miller's second birthday bash in his hometown.Last year the birthday gathering was star-studded, and the artist came to celebrate the Hip Hop Icon on his day.Superstar entertainers Snoop Dogg, Jermaine Dupree, Nelly, and Keith Sweat were on hand for the celebration.“Because last year was such a success, we performed to a sold-out crowd; I realized I could use this platform to make a difference for good. So, we decided to bring awareness to a cause that is near and dear to my heart. Mental Health,” said Miller. “Mental Health is a disease we shouldn’t be afraid of; we are turning our pain into purpose to save lives,” continued Miller.This year’s concert will be as exciting as last year's but for a greater purpose. The You are Not Alone Foundation, in conjunction with Percy Master P Miller’s birthday celebration concert, will help bring more awareness to this issue.Miller serves as an ambassador for Nami (National Alliance on Mental Illness) for mental health advocacy. After the untimely passing of his daughter Tytyana to a drug overdose, Miller decided to become involved full force by helping other families that may be going through the same issues with mental health and drug addiction.For more info, please visit www.teamyouarenotalone.org AboutPercy Master P Miller – Miller founded the highly successful independent record label, No Limit Records. Miller is a philanthropist, entrepreneur, and Mental Health advocate. He is a successful film producer, television producer, actor, and former NBA player. He has a breakfast product line with his partner and friend Snoop Dogg, Broadus foods. Miller travels nationwide, teaching financial literacy and economic empowerment to disenfranchised communities and college students.You Are Not Alone Foundation – You Are Not Alone Foundation is a 501 c3 non-profit charitable organization assisting individuals and their families challenged with mental health and substance abuse. Positive minds produce positive lives. Negative minds produce negative lives.#####

Master P Birthday Bash 2