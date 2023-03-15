Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,622 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 384,578 in the last 365 days.

Governor Newsom Expands Storm State of Emergency to Three Additional Counties

Published:

Governor Newsom Expands Storm State of Emergency to Three Additional Counties  


SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today proclaimed a state of emergency to support storm response and relief efforts in the counties of Alpine, Orange and Trinity, which join 40 counties the Governor has previously proclaimed a state of emergency for since the start of severe winter storms in late February.At Governor Newsom’s request, last week President Biden issued a Presidential Emergency Declaration authorizing federal assistance to support state and local storm response efforts. With storms forecasted to continue through mid-March, California continues to mobilize personnel and resources to impacted communities across California.

The text of today’s emergency proclamation can be found here.

Visit CalAlerts.org to sign up for local wireless emergency alerts and QuickMap.ca.gov to check road conditions in your area. 

You just read:

Governor Newsom Expands Storm State of Emergency to Three Additional Counties

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more