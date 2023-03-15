Epygenix Therapeutics Announces a Change in Leadership
PARAMUS, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Epygenix Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing therapies for rare and intractable forms of genetic epilepsy, announced that Darren Cline, chief executive officer, president and board member announced his resignation from the company and its board of directors, effective March 13, 2023.
Alex Yang, JD, LLM, chair of the Epygenix board, will serve as interim CEO until a permanent replacement is hired. Alex has served in his board role for over five years and is the original funder of Epygenix Therapeutics. Alex is also the CEO/owner of Mstone Partners, which serves as the major shareholder of Epygenix and manages a portfolio of biopharma companies in both pre-clinical and clinical stages.
Additionally, Andrew O, Epygenix’s head of investor relations, will be invited to join the board as a director. Andrew has over two decades’ experience in a number of senior investing and finance roles, including portfolio manager at Manulife Investment Management and major investment banking firms such as Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, and the World Bank’s private investment arm.
Epygenix will continue to advance the ongoing global ARGUS trial, a potentially pivotal trial studying the effect of EPX-100 for Dravet syndrome patients.
About Epygenix Therapeutics, Inc.
Epygenix Therapeutics, Inc. is a precision medicine-based biopharmaceutical company focused on genetically screening, discovering, and developing drugs to treat rare and intractable forms of genetic epilepsy in childhood, such as Dravet Syndrome. Epygenix is currently focused on developing EPX-100, EPX-200, and EPX-300. These drug candidates eliminate convulsive behavior and electrographic seizure activity and were discovered in a zebrafish Dravet Syndrome model which replicates the genetic mutation and mimics the human pathology.
Epygenix’s largest shareholder is Mstone Partners, an entrepreneurial biotech incubator in the form of a holding company which owns and manages a portfolio of drug development companies. Mstone focuses on rare, pediatric, and neurodegenerative disorders and innovative therapies for targeted indications. Since 2016, Mstone has invested in two companies in the US and one in Hong Kong which are now in advanced clinical-stages with US FDA. Mstone has also established a number of portfolio companies under the Curestone Platform, which manages a portfolio of drug development companies in a centralized, hub-and-spoke model.
For more information, please visit www.epygenix.com.
